NEWS MEDIA RELEASE
News Media Release for Non-School Special Milk Program Institutions (2020/2021)
The Special Milk Program receives funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The Program provides financial assistance to any public or non-profit tax exempt agency providing non-residential child care, early education care, and/or school-age child care, as well as non-profit camps for children and homeless feeding sites. The purpose of the Special Milk Program is to encourage the consumption of milk by children receiving care and training in participating agencies. The type of milk served meet standards set by USDA.
The amount of reimbursement received by the Special Milk Program Sponsor is based upon the current USDA rate of reimbursement or the reported average cost per half pint, whichever is the lesser of the two.
The rate of reimbursement is established annually by the USDA. The current rate of reimbursement is $0.2025 per half pint served to eligible children (effective July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021). Milk served to children under 19 years old may be claimed for reimbursement.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) Email: program.intake@usda.gov
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
(May 11)
WNAXLP
