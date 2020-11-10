STATE OF Minnesota
District COURT
Chisago COUNTY
Judicial Dist. 10
IN THE MATTER OF THE Welfare OF the child of:
Toni Kathlene Arcand and Andrew Koethe
Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter
Case No. 213-JV-20-214
Notice to: Andrew Koethe, above-named parent:
1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 313 N. Main St., Center City, Minnesota, alleging that the child of the above-named parent is in need of protection or services.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court on December 16th, 2020 at 1:15pm via Zoom. Please call Court Administration at 651-213-7010 to obtain the Zoom Hearing information.
3. You are ordered to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have the right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child named in the Petition.
Witness, the Honorable Judge of District Court
BY: Kris Cunningham
Court Aministrator
(Nov. 10)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.