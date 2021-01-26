STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

POLK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

Chad E. Bjerke

DOD: 10/8/2020

Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)

Case No. 21 PR 02

Please Take Notice:

1. An application for informal administration was filed.

2. The decedent, with date of birth December 17, 1972 and date of death October 8, 2020, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 157 147th Street, Deer Park, WI 54007.

3. All interested persons waived notice.

4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is April 23, 2021.

5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, 1005 W. Main Street, #500, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.

/s/ Jenell L Anderson

Probate Registrar

January 14, 2021

Christine A. Rasmussen, Valley Crossing Law, LLC

940 7th Avenue, PO Box 34

Baldwin, WI 54002

715-688-4045

Bar Number 1048961

(Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 2)

WNAXLP

