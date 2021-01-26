STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
Chad E. Bjerke
DOD: 10/8/2020
Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)
Case No. 21 PR 02
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth December 17, 1972 and date of death October 8, 2020, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 157 147th Street, Deer Park, WI 54007.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is April 23, 2021.
5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, 1005 W. Main Street, #500, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
/s/ Jenell L Anderson
Probate Registrar
January 14, 2021
Christine A. Rasmussen, Valley Crossing Law, LLC
940 7th Avenue, PO Box 34
Baldwin, WI 54002
715-688-4045
Bar Number 1048961
(Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 2)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.