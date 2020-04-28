STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF: Charles J. Berchem Revocable Trust Dated November 21, 2016
Charles J. Berchem died March 16, 2020, domiciled in Polk County, Wisconsin, with a post office address of 475 Golfview Lane, Amery, WI 54001.
Pusuant to Sec. 701.065 Wis. Stats., notice is hereby given that all creditors’ claims against the aforementioned trust must be submitted on or before September 5, 2020 or be barred. The address for filing claims is:
Charles J. Berchem Revocable Trust dated November 21, 2016
c/o Mark Berchem, Trustee
1889 Duck Pond Drive
West St. Paul, MN 55118
Dated April 24, 2020
/s/
Mark Berchem, Trustee
1889 Duck Pond Drive
West St. Paul, MN 55118
Bryan D. Byrnes
Byrnes Law Office, LLC
123 Keller Avenue N
Amery, WI 54001
715-268-5000
Bar No. 1032419
(April 28, May 5, 12)
WNAXLP
