STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

POLK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF: Charles J. Berchem Revocable Trust Dated November 21, 2016

Charles J. Berchem died March 16, 2020, domiciled in Polk County, Wisconsin, with a post office address of 475 Golfview Lane, Amery, WI 54001.

Pusuant to Sec. 701.065 Wis. Stats., notice is hereby given that all creditors’ claims against the aforementioned trust must be submitted on or before September 5, 2020 or be barred. The address for filing claims is:

Charles J. Berchem Revocable Trust dated November 21, 2016

c/o Mark Berchem, Trustee

1889 Duck Pond Drive

West St. Paul, MN 55118

Dated April 24, 2020

/s/

Mark Berchem, Trustee

1889 Duck Pond Drive

West St. Paul, MN 55118

Bryan D. Byrnes

Byrnes Law Office, LLC

123 Keller Avenue N

Amery, WI 54001

715-268-5000

Bar No. 1032419

(April 28, May 5, 12)

WNAXLP

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.