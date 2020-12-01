FOR ACTIVITIES SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT COMBINED NOTICE OF FINDINGS OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE ENVIRONMENT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
Date of publication or posting: December 2, 2020
City of Amery
118 Center Street W
Amery, WI 54001
Phone: (715) 268-7486
TO ALL INTERESTED AGENCIES, GROUPS AND PERSONS:
The above-named UGLG has prepared an Environmental Assessment (EA) for the following project. The EA is on file at the address above and is available for public examination and copying. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, paper copies are available by appointment only. Electronic files can be requested by email at jthelen@msa-ps.com.
Project Name: Keller Avenue Reconstruction 2020
Nature/Purpose of Project: roadway reconstruction, sidewalk replacement, storm sewer including curb & gutter, and utility replacement.
Location: Keller Avenue, City of Amery, Polk County, Wisconsin
Estimated Cost of Project: $2,800,000
The UGLG has determined that such request for release of funds will not constitute an action significantly affecting the quality of the human environment and, accordingly, the UGLG has decided not to prepare an Environmental Impact State (EIS) under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (PL 91-190).
The reason for such decision is because the overall environmental impact of the project is low. However, there are eight remediation sites located along Keller Avenue. The residual contamination from these sites may impact the right-of-way of Keller Avenue. The Contractor shall coordinate the schedule for excavations in these areas with the project Engineer, so the Engineer can make appropriate personnel and equipment available at the site for separating contaminated soils from uncontaminated soils during the excavation. No excavation of suspected contaminated soils shall occur without the Engineer present to separate material. If suspected contaminated materials are encountered at these, or any other location, on the project, when Engineer does not have appropriate personnel present, immediately cease work in that vicinity, install protection barriers to protect public safety, and contact the Engineer. Work may continue in unaffected areas of the project; and, if an emergency is noted, contact proper authorities. Any contaminated materials disturbed for completion of the work shall be handled and disposed of at a WDNR approved disposal facility. Except for the contaminated soil sites, none of the agencies with whom have been consulted noted any negative impacts and the project is expected to have mostly beneficial impacts on the human environment.
All agencies, groups or individuals disagreeing with this decision are invited to submit written comments to the above address. Such written comments should be received on or before December 18, 2020. All such comments will be considered, and the UGLG will not request the release of federal funds or begin the project prior to such date.
On or about December 19, 2020, the UGLG will request the Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources (DEHCR) to release Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL 93-383) as amended for this project.
The UGLG is certifying to DEHCR that it and its chief executive officer, in his/her official capacity as Mayor, consent to accept the jurisdiction of the federal courts if an action is brought to enforce environmental review responsibilities, decision-making, and action; and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. Upon certification, the UGLG may use the CDBG funds, and DEHCR will have satisfied its responsibilities under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969. DEHCR will accept an objection to the release of funds and certification only if (a) the certification was not executed by the chief executive officer or other officer of the UGLG approved by DEHCR; or (b) the UGLG’s EA indicates omissions of a required decision, finding, or step. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with 24 CFR 58, and may be addressed to the Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources, Attention: Environmental Desk, P.O. Box 7970, Madison, WI 53707-7970.
Objections for reasons other than those stated above will not be considered by DEHCR. No objections received after January 4, 2021 will be considered by DEHCR.
Paul Isakson, Mayor, City of Amery, 118 Center Street West, Amery, WI 54001
(Dec. 1)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.