STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE Estate of:
Steven L. Pfenning
Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims
(Informal Administration)
Case No. 19PR77
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth May 28, 1967 and date of death October 15, 2019, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1358 112th Ave., Amery, WI 54001.
3. The application will be heard at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500, before Jenell Anderson, Probate Registrar, on February 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is April 13, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown.
Bryan D. Byrnes
Byrnes Law Office, LLC
123 Keller Avenue N.
Amery, WI 54001
715-268-5000
Bar No. 1032419
BY THE COURT:
Jenell L. Anderson
Probate Registrar
January 6, 2020
(January 14, 21, 28)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.