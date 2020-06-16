STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE Estate of:
Rosemary T. Bittorf
Order Setting Time to Hear Petition for Administration and Deadline for Filing Claims (Formal Administration)
Case No. 20 PR 24
Please Take Notice:
A Petition for Formal Administration was filed.
The Court Finds:
The decedent, with date of birth September 5, 1929 and date of death January 10, 2018, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 400 Deronda St., Amery, WI 54001.
The Court Orders:
1. The Petition be heard at the Polk County Courthouse, 1005 W. Main St., Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Branch 1, before Circuit Court Judge/Circuit Court Commissioner Daniel J. Tolan on July 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
2. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is September 25, 2020.
3. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
4. Heirship will be determined at the hearing on petition for final judgment.
5. Publication of this notice is notice to any persons whose names or addresses are unknown.
/s/ Daniel J. Tolan
Circuit Court Judge
June 11, 2020
(June 16, 23, 30)
WNAXLP
