STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE Estate of:
Rosemary T. Bittorf
Order Setting Time to Hear Petition for Administration and Deadline for Filing Claims (Formal Administration)
Case No. 20 PR 24
A Petition for Formal Administration was filed.
The Court Finds:
The decedent, with date of birth 9/5/1929 and date of death 1/10/2018 was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 400 Deronda St., Amery, WI 54001.
The Court Orders:
1. The Petition will be heard at the Polk County Courthouse, 1005 W. Main St., Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Branch 1 (by Zoom conference), before Circuit Court Judge/Circuit Court Commissioner Daniel J. Tolan, on 9/8/20 at 1:00 p.m.
You do not need to appear unless you object. The petition may be granted if there is no objection.
2. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is November 20, 2020.
3. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
4. Heirship will be determined at the hearing on petition for final judgment.
5. Publication of this notice is notice to any persons whose names or addresses are unknown.
The names or addresses of the following interested persons are not known or reasonably ascertainable: Jana Lou Omer, heir/granddaughter of deceased.
/s/ Daniel J. Tolan
Circuit Court Judge
July 29, 2020
Attorney James Richgels
Egan & Richgels, S.C.
201 Main St., Suite 1010
La Crosse, WI 54601
608-433-2241
Bar Number 1046173
(Aug. 4, 11, 18)
WNAXLP
