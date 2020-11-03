STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
Rod C. Wilcoxson
Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)
Case No. 20PR65
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth June 10, 1966 and date of death October 11, 2020, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 747 110th Street, Amery, WI 54001.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is February 12, 2021.
5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, 1005 West Main Street, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
/s/ Jenell L Anderson
Probate Registrar
October 28, 2020
Leah E. Boeve
Remington Law Offices, LLC
126 S. Knowles Ave.
New Richmond, WI 54017
715-246-3422
Bar Number 1081407
(Nov. 3, 10, 17)
