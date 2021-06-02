STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
Polk COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
Myrtle Haugen
D/O/D 11/05/2020
Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration)
Case No. 21 PR 32
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth August 31, 1930 and date of death November 5, 2020, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 215 Birch Street W, Amery, WI 54001.
3. The application will be heard at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room Br. 3, before Jenell Anderson, Probate Registrar, on June 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is September 7, 2021.
5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown.
/s/ Jenell L Anderson
Probate Registrar
May 25, 2021
Kasey R. Grams
Bilski & French, LLC
50556 S. Charles St,
PO Box 218
Osseo, WI 54758
715-597-5300
Bar Number 1091139
(June 1, 8, 15)
WNAXLP
