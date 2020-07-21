STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE Estate of:
Lillian M. Pearson
Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)
Case No. 20 PR 35
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth August 9, 1927 and date of death May 25, 2020 was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 753 Pondhurst Circle, Amery, WI 54001.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is October 23, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, 1005 W. Main Street, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
/s/ Jenell L. Anderson
Probate Registrar
July 14, 2020
Attorney Andrew M. Lehner
816 Dodd Rd., Ste A
West St. Paul, MN 55118
651-222-9829 x11
Bar Number 1098749
(July 21, 28, Aug. 4)
WNAXLP
