STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
Lawrence H. McVittie
Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)
Case No. 21 PR 26
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth October 16, 1939 and date of death February 1, 2021, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 421 Arlington Blvd. S., Amery, WI 54001.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is August 30, 2021.
5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
/s/ Jenell L Anderson
Probate Registrar
May 3, 2021
James D. McVittie
4915 NE 42nd Ave.
Portland, OR 97218
503-544-5677
OR Bar Number 880819
(May 11, 18, 25)
WNAXLP
