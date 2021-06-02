STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
Polk COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
Judy Robbins a/k/a Judy A. Robbins
Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration)
Case No. 21 PR 33
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth May 26, 1950 and date of death May 1, 2021, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 409 Birchwood Avenue, Amery, WI 54001.
3. The application will be heard at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500, before Jenell Anderson, Probate Registrar, on June 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is September 3, 2021.
5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, 1005 W. Main St., Balsam Lake, WI 54810, Room 500.
6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown.
/s/ Jenell L Anderson
Probate Registrar
May 20, 2021
Patrick J. Boley
Eckberg Lammers, P.C.
1809 Northwestern Avenue
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-2878
Bar Number 1116102
(June 1, 8, 15)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.