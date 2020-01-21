STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE Estate of:
John C. Luhman
Notice to Creditors
(Informal Administration)
Case No. 20PR01
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth June 22, 1937 and date of death November 26, 2019, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 390 5th Street NW, Clear Lake, WI 54005.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is April 24, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
Bryan D. Byrnes
Byrnes Law Office, LLC
123 Keller Avenue N.
Amery, WI 54001
715-268-5000
Bar No. 1032419
BY THE COURT:
Jenell L. Anderson
Probate Registrar
January 13, 2020
(January 21, 28, February 4)
