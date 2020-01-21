STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

POLK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE Estate of:

John C. Luhman

Notice to Creditors

(Informal Administration)

Case No. 20PR01

Please Take Notice:

1. An application for informal administration was filed.

2. The decedent, with date of birth June 22, 1937 and date of death November 26, 2019, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 390 5th Street NW, Clear Lake, WI 54005.

3. All interested persons waived notice.

4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is April 24, 2020.

5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.

Bryan D. Byrnes

Byrnes Law Office, LLC

123 Keller Avenue N.

Amery, WI 54001

715-268-5000

Bar No. 1032419

BY THE COURT:

Jenell L. Anderson

Probate Registrar

January 13, 2020

(January 21, 28, February 4)

WNAXLP

