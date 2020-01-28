STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE Estate of:
Irene A. Paulson
Notice to Creditors
(Informal Administration)
Case No. 20PR04
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth February 27, 1928 and date of death December 2, 2019, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 390 5th Street NW, Apt 105, Clear Lake, WI 54005.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is May 15, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
Adam M. Jarchow
Jarchow Law, LLC
PO Box 117
Clear Lake, WI 54005
715-263-4200
Bar No. 1073678
BY THE COURT:
Jenell L. Anderson
Probate Registrar
January 27, 2020
(January 28, February 4, 11)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.