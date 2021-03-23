STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
Frederick H. Commers
DOD: 5/30/2018
Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)
Case No. 21 PR 15
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth November 2, 1936 and date of death May 30, 2018, was domiciled in Dakota County, State of Minnesota, with a mailing address of Mendota Heights, MN.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is June 25, 2021.
5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, 1005 W. Main Street, #500, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
/s/ Jenell L Anderson
Probate Registrar
March 15, 2021
Christine A. Rasmussen
Valley Crossing Law, LLC
940 7th Avenue
PO Box 34
Baldwin, WI 54002
715-688-4045
Bar Number 1048961
(Mar. 23, 30, Apr. 6)
