STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
BRANCH 2
WESTCONSIN CREDIT UNION,
Plaintiff,
v.
ESTATE OF DUANE M. OLSON
c/o Brent D. Skinner, Attorney
Special Administrator
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
Case No. 2020CV134
Case Code: Foreclosure of Mortgage 30404
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on September 11, 2020, for the sum of $69,095.75, the undersigned Sheriff of Polk County, Wisconsin, will sell the described premises at public auction as follows:
TIME: October 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
TERMS: Pursuant to said judgment, 10% of the successful bid must be paid to the sheriff at the sale in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds, payable to the clerk of courts (personal checks cannot and will not be accepted). The balance of the successful bid must be paid to the clerk of courts in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds no later than ten days after the court’s confirmation of the sale or else the 10% down payment is forfeited to the plaintiff. The property is sold “as is” and subject to all liens and encumbrances.
PLACE: The front lobby of the Polk County Justice Center located at 1005 West Main Street, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin 54810.
DESCRIPTION: The East Quarter (E ¼) of the North Half (N ½) of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of Section Twenty-three (23), Township Thirty-five (35) North, Range Seventeen (17) West, Town of Milltown, Polk County, Wisconsin.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1384 210th Avenue / County Road G, Milltown, WI 54858.
DATED: September 18, 2020.
BRENT WAAK
Polk County Sheriff
Tony R. Schrader, Attorney for Plaintiff
SCHRADER LAW OFFICE
E4641 473rd Ave
Menomonie, WI 54751
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
(Sept. 29, Oct. 7, 14)
WNAXLP
