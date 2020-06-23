STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE Estate of:
Courtney O. Kuckler
Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration)
Case No. 20 PR 31
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth June 9, 1925 and date of death May 11, 2020 was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 185 North Street, Amery, WI 54001.
3. The application will be heard at the Polk County Courthouse, 1005 W. Main Street, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500, before Jenell Anderson, Probate Registrar, on July 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is September 30, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, 1005 W. Main Street, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown.
The names and addresses of the following interested persons (if any) are not known or reasonably ascertainable: Todd Thomas.
/s/ Jenell L. Anderson
Probate Registrar
June 17, 2020
Ann E. Brose
Doar, Drill & Skow, S.C.
PO Box 388
New Richmond, WI 54017
715-246-2211
Bar Number 1019597
(June 23, 30, July 7)
WNAXLP
