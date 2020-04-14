STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

POLK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE Estate of:

Beverly J. Richmond

Notice to Creditors

(Informal Administration)

Case No. 20PR15

Please Take Notice:

1. An application for informal administration was filed.

2. The decedent, with date of birth July 22, 1932 and date of death February 2, 2020, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 240 Howard Ave S., Amery, WI 54001.

3. All interested persons waived notice.

4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is July 20, 2020.

5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.

BY THE COURT:

Jenell L. Anderson

Probate Registrar

April 13, 2020

Bryan D. Byrnes

Byrnes Law Office, LLC

123 Keller Avenue N

Amery, WI 54001

715-268-5000

Bar No. 1032419

(April 14, 21, 28)

WNAXLP

