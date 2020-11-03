Notice is hereby given the City Council will consider enacting an ordinance pursuant to Wis. Stats. 66.0223 to annex certain lands owned by the City of Amery currently located in the Town of Black Brook at a meeting to be held November 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Amery City Hall located at 118 Center Street. This property is identified as:
Outlot 1 of Certified Survey Map No. 7290, recorded in Volume 33, Page 1162, as Document No. 883391, located in the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter SE ¼ of NE ¼ of Section 5, Township 32 North, Range 16 West, Town of Black Brook, Polk County, Wisconsin.
This notice shall serve as formal initiation of annex proceedings and is given under my hand this 29th day of October, 2020 in the City of Amery, Polk County, Wisconsin signed by:
/s/
Patrice Bjorklund, City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
