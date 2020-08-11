PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING/PLAN COMMISSION
CITY OF AMERY
Notice is hereby given the City of Amery Plan Commission will be reviewing a zoning change to amend the following parcel from R1 (Single-Family Residential District) to R2 (Two-Family Residential District).
Parcel #: 201-00769-0100. 13.360 Acres located in Section 04 Town 32 N Range 16W.
Legal Description: FRL NW NE EXC N 33’ & EXC Plat of Indianhead Subdivision & EXC V773/906 & EXC Plat of Apple River Sanctuary & EXC Lot 1. CSM #6408 V29 P72.
This notice shall serve as formal notice of a Public Hearing that will take place on August 27, 2020 @ 9:00 AM and is given this 12th day of August, 2020 in the City of Amery, Polk County, Wisconsin signed by:
/s/
Patty Bjorklund, Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer
