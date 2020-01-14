RESOLUTION 01 - 2020
AMENDING THE 2020 CITY OF AMERY BUDGET
WHEREAS, the proposed 2020 City budget was published as required by law; and
WHEREAS, the city will be amending the budget to reflect changes to TID #7 within the budget.
WHEREAS, the City Council has determined and believes that the amendment of $9,000 increase to the line item 420-53700-420 within Fund 420 is necessary.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Amery, Polk County, Wisconsin, that the budget amendment of $9,000 increase to the above-named line item will be included in the 2020 Budget for the City of Amery.
Adopted: January 8, 2020
/s/ Paul Isakson, Mayor
/s/ Patty Bjorklund, Interim City Administrator
ATTEST:
/s/ Patty Bjorklund, Clerk-Treasurer
(January 14)
