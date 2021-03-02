PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT-PUBLIC FACILIITES
SECOND PUBLIC PARTICIPATION MEETING
CITY OF AMERY
CITY HALL
118 CENTER STREET WEST
AMERY, WI 54001
MARCH 17, 2021 – 4:30 PM
Public Notice is hereby given that the City of Amery will hold a public hearing on March 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM at the Amery City Hall, 118 Center Street West, Amery, Wisconsin. The purpose of the public hearing is to inform the public of the progress on the Keller Ave Street Utility project in the City of Amery, and to request citizen input on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which has partially funded the project. Discussion items will include a review of the current CDBG program activities, the project progress and construction activities, and CDBG program goals. At the public hearing, interested parties will be given a reasonable opportunity to provide questions or suggestions on the CDBG program.
Residents of the City of Amery are encouraged to attend especially residents of low-to-moderate incomes.
The meeting room is handicapped accessible.
Persons needing additional accessibility accommodations should contact the City Administrator’s Office at (715) 268-7486.
Published: 03/02/2021
(Mar. 2)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.