AMERY SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
June 7th, 2021
The Amery City Council met on June 7th, 2021 at City Hall and via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson, Council President, Chad Leonard, and Alderpersons: Rick Van Blaricom, Sarah Flanum, and Eric Elkin.
Absent: Alderperson, Tim Strohbusch.
Staff Present: City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; and Public Works Director, Jeff Mahoney.
Others Present: Eric Barclay – MSA; and Members of the Public.
New Business
Keller Avenue Project Concrete Remediation Proposal – This has been brought forward as a result of a mistake by the concrete contractor on the Keller Avenue Project. All of the sidewalks are supposed to be 8 inches thick; however, the project inspector has found that they are only 7 inches thick resulting in a lower PSI rating. The contractor offered to take $2.50 per foot off of the total cost of $11.50 per foot.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom to approve the proposed cost of $9 per foot for all sections that must be remediated.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Approval of Colored Concrete for Bump-outs on Keller Avenue Project – Currently the plan for the project is to have red colored concrete on every bump-out throughout the project at a cost of $6.70 a square foot.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to move forward with the current color for the Bump-outs.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to adjourn at 5:35 P.M.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
Deputy Clerk-Treasurer
June 14th, 2021
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
(June 22)
WNAXLP
