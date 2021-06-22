AMERY SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
June 18th, 2021
The Amery City Council met on June 18th, 2021 at the intersection of Birch and Keller Avenue as well as City Hall and via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 2:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson, Council President, Chad Leonard, and Alderpersons: Sarah Flanum, Rick Van Blaricom and Eric Elkin.
Absent: Alderperson, Tim Strohbusch.
Staff Present: City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; and Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen.
Others Present: None.
New Business
Discussion/Action: Resolution #08-2021:
Mayor, Isakson started the discussion by stating that Resolution #08-2021 is for the purpose of ratifying resolutions authorizing the issuance and sale of up to $1,066,194 water system revenue bonds, series 2021, and providing for other details and covenants with respect thereto and authorizing the issuance and sale of up to $1,071,804 sewerage system revenue bonds, series 2021, and providing for other details and covenants with respect thereto.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum to approve Resolution #08-2021; seconded by Council President, Leonard.
Ayes: 4 Nays: 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Council President, Leonard to adjourn at 2:030 p.m.
Ayes: 4 Nays: 0 Motion Carried.
Respectfully Submitted,
Patty Bjorklund/WCMC/CMC/CMTW
City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
June 18, 2021
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
(June 22)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.