AMERY SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
June 15th, 2021
The Amery City Council met on June 15th, 2021 at the intersection of Birch and Keller Avenue as well as City Hall and via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson, Council President, Chad Leonard, and Alderpersons: Sarah Flanum, Tim Strohbusch and Eric Elkin.
Absent: Alderperson, Rick Van Blaricom for the “in-person” part of the meeting at the intersection of Birch and Keller Avenue. He was present when council reconvened at city hall at 6:28 p.m.
Staff Present: City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; and Public Works Director, Jeff Mahoney.
Others Present: Drew Lindh, MSA; Eric Barclay, MSA; Dave Rasmussen, MSA; Larry Stelter, Videographer, as well as members of the public.
Public Comment:
Eric Barclay of MSA started with allowing the public to interact with MSA and the members of the council as well as city staff, regarding questions about the sidewalk concerns they had. He started by explaining the project and drainage requirements to avoid flooding in the area from Birch Street North and South. He noted changes to certain areas of the curb and sidewalk that was incorrect need to be made good due to a surveying error on MSA’s part. It is approximately 250’ from Ellie’s and the Thrift Store to the north. He had concerns changing the scope of the project from the plans to avoid drainage issues on Keller Avenue and ponding in certain areas of the sidewalk. If the road was changed significantly, and storm sewer drains were to be put in heading north from Birch, the road would be very up and down and would have the “roller coaster” effect. The public had many comments, and did not like the extreme slope in the non-walkway areas from the sidewalk, deemed non-walkable paths according to ADA standards. They felt that there would be too many people falling there who are handicapped due to the grade and not being able to distinguish between sidewalk and the non-walkable path. Eric went on to explain that there are dedicated handicapped areas located at each intersection in the boulevard area for people with wheelchairs, walkers, etc. who could gain access onto the sidewalk. The other concerns were ice in the winter and slush. The public was very concerned about slipping and falling in the bike lane trying to get to the handicapped area or walking onto the non-walkable area. Traffic along the route (bike path area) was a concern. The handicapped pedestrians worried about getting to the handicapped ramp with traffic right next to them. Liability was concern. Options to help with the problem were: handrail, different colored concrete in the non-walkable area, different surface treatment such as (grass, grouted rocks). Instead of a 4’ boulevard have a 6-8’ boulevard, steps into businesses and/or onto the sidewalk and placement of storm sewers that are not in place in the problem areas. After much discussion on the topic; Mayor, Isakson closed the Public Comment period to reconvene at City Hall to finish the meeting at 6:28 p.m. The meeting reconvened at city hall at 6:43 p.m.
New Business
Discussion/Action: Keller Avenue Project Sidewalk/Curb and Gutter Concerns:
Mayor, Isakson started the discussion by stating that the council is here to discuss the problems brought forth and a decision will likely need to be made soon on the curb/gutter and sidewalk concerns. The company doing the curb and gutter will be coming to Broadway and Elm street in the near future to complete that part of the project. When they do come back, we will need to see if they can do the work on the sections that need correction. If they can’t the project could get delayed 6 – 8 weeks. Alderperson, Flanum noted the 100 and 200 blocks need to be addressed. Maybe it was missed in the plan. Alderperson, Van Blaricom stated that originally 18,000 yards of dirt and fill was removed from the project on Keller for the pavement. Only 4,000 yards was filled in. Where is the 14,000-yard discrepancy? He mentioned that the base of the street should be brought up to 3 inches. Alderperson, Leonard would like to see a visual map presented to the council of the area. Eric Barclay of MSA noted that they will be fixing the 3-inch staking error on the sidewalks and curb in the 250’ from Ellie’s and the Thrift Store to the North. No council action will be needed as that was their mistake. He noted that the curb and sidewalk grades are correct per the plan that was approved by the city council in early 2021. Alibi has a 16% slope. The 100 block has better slope that the 200 block. The section wouldn’t change that much by Farm Table and Alibi. Alderperson, Strohbusch would like to fix everything from building to curb and gutter to a 2” slope to make it better. Eric Barclay advises against Alderperson, Strohbusch’s proposal. Mainly for the drainage affects this would cause. The road will pool. Storm sewer options were also discussed mid-block. Eric Barclay noted that this would mean a re-design by MSA and A-1 would remobilize. It wouldn’t be at the bid-price to fix. There are timing concerns. There may be financial ramifications with the DOT if the job isn’t complete by the deadline of early October. Two inlets could be placed mid-block to help with the drainage and bring the high point lower. The engineering of the plan would take approximately 1 day. Ordering structures from concrete suppliers may be a delay, and A-1 has the right to delay as they may have other projects. Alderperson, Strohbusch wants more information from MSA to move forward. It was the consensus of the council to table discussion to the next meeting which will be held on Tuesday – June 22, 2021 @ 5:00 p.m. in city hall to address the sidewalk concerns with MSA. MSA will bring design options, cost estimate, and timeline options for the items discussed.
Discussion/Action: Pay Request #2 for A-1 Excavating.
Eric Barclay presented Pay Request #2 from A-1 Excavating. He was fine with the quantities and amounts as presented. A-1 did not have their funding documents in order. When they do, he would be happy to sign the pay application and recommend payment in the amount of $857,380.65. He recommends the city can conditionally approve the pay request, “Contingent on the project being in compliance with funding.”
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin to conditionally approve the pay request, “Contingent on the project being in compliance with funding”; seconded by Council President, Leonard.
Ayes: 5 Nays: 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Leonard to adjourn at 7:20 p.m.
Ayes: 5 Nays: 0 Motion Carried.
Respectfully Submitted,
Patty Bjorklund/WCMC/CMC/CMTW
City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
June 15, 2021
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
(June 22)
