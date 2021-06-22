AMERY SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
June 14th, 2021
The Amery City Council met on June 14th, 2021 at City Hall and via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:20 p.m.
Roll Call: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson, Council President, Chad Leonard, and Alderpersons: Sarah Flanum, and Eric Elkin.
Absent: Alderpersons, Tim Strohbusch and Rick Van Blaricom.
Staff Present: City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; and Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen.
Others Present: None.
New Business
Resolution #06-2021 Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of Up to $1,071,804 Sewerage System Revenue Bonds, Series 2021, and Providing for other details and covenants with respect thereto – The passage of this resolution is needed to secure Clean Water Fund Loan funding for the Keller Avenue Project.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve Resolution 06-2021 as written.
Ayes – 3 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Resolution #07-2021 Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of Up to $1,066,194 Water System Revenue Bonds, Series 2021, and Providing for other details and covenants with respect thereto – The passage of this resolution is needed to secure Safe Drinking Water Fund Loan funding for the Keller Avenue Project.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve Resolution 07-2021 as written.
Ayes – 3 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to adjourn at 5:26 P.M
Ayes – 3 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
Deputy Clerk-Treasurer
June 15th, 2021
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
(June 22)
WNAXLP
