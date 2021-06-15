AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF AMERY AMENDING CHAPTER 370-25 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF AMERY FOR MAILBOXES
The City of Amery Council for the City of Amery, Polk County, Wisconsin do ordain as follows:
WHEREAS, the City Council for the City of Amery has determined that in conformity with other relevant sections of the Municipal Code; for the orderly operation and development of the City; and to protect the health, safety, and well-being of its citizens that it is an appropriate exercise of its authority and power to amend, create, and recreate its municipal ordinances so as to implement rules, policies and regulations pertaining to the orderly operation of the City;
NOW THEREFORE, the City Council for the City of Amery does hereby approve, amend and create the ordinance for Mailboxes within the City of Amery, Polk County, Wisconsin.
The full ordinance can be viewed at the City Clerk’s office located at the City of Amery, 118 Center Street West, Amery, WI – Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Patty Bjorklund, WCMC/CMC/CMTW
City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer
City of Amery
Posted in the City of Amery at:
Amery City Hall and City Website (www.amerywi.gov)
June 7, 2021
Published in the Amery Free Press on:
June 15, 2021
(June 15)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.