ORDINANCE 09-2020
City of Amery Polk County, Wisconsin
Annexation of Certain City Owned Property from the Town of Black Brook
The Common Council of the City of Amery, Polk County, Wisconsin do ordain as follows:
Section 1. Territory annexed. In accordance with Wis. Stats. 66.023 the following City-owned properties in the Town of Black Brook, Polk County, Wisconsin is annexed to the City of Amery, Polk county, Wisconsin.
Outlot 1 of Certified Survey Map No. 7290, recorded in Volume 33, Page 162, as Document No. 883391, located in the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter SE ¼ of NE ¼ of Section 5, Township 32 North, Range 16 West, Town of Black Brook, Polk County, Wisconsin.
Section 2. Effect of Annexation. From and after the date of this ordinance the territory described in Section 1 shall be part of the City of Amery for any and all purposes provided by law and all persons coming or residing within such territory shall be subject to all ordinances, rules and regulations governing the City of Amery.
Section 3. Ward designation. The territory described in Section 1 of this ordinance is hereby made a part of the 4th ward of the City of Amery subject to the ordinances, rules and regulations of the City of Amery governing wards.
Section 4. Severability. If any provision of this ordinance is invalid or unconstitutional or if the application of this ordinance to any person or circumstances is invalid or unconstitutional such invalidity or unconstitutionality shall not affect the other provisions or applications of this ordinance which can be given effect without the invalid or unconstitutional provision or application.
Section 5. Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication as provided by law.
Dated this 18th day of November, 2020.
By: /s/ Paul Isakson, Mayor
By: /s/ Patrice Bjorklund, City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
State of Wisconsin
County of Polk
This document was signed before me on this the 18th day of November, 2020 by the above named Paul Isakson as Mayor and Patrice Bjorklund as Administrator for the City of Amery, Wisconsin.
/s/ Ben Jansen, Notary Public, State of Wisconsin
My Commission expires September 1st, 2024
(Dec. 15)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.