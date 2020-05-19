NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR FERMENTED MALT BEVERAGE AND LIQUOR LICENSES
CITY OF AMERY, POLK COUNTY, WISCONSIN
Pursuant to WI §125 the following have made application, and are on file with the Clerk to be presented to the Amery City Council on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. for consideration of approval. All establishments are located in the City of Amery, Polk County, Wisconsin.
CLASS “A” FERMENTED MALT BEVERAGE AND “CLASS A” LIQUOR:
James H. Stephenson, Agent, Amery Foods Inc. d/b/a Dick’s Fresh Market, located at 1050 River Place Drive.
Sharena Olson, Agent, Amery Express, Inc. located at 210 Keller Avenue South.
Jennifer L. Svela, Agent, Kwik Trip 595 located at 855 Keller Avenue South.
Kevin F. Smith, Agent, Smith Family Development LLC d/b/a Amery Discount Liquors located at 1020 River Place Drive.
Scott Schmid, Agent, Freedom Valu Center #31 located at 237 Keller Avenue South.
Laura Elmer, Agent, Countryside Cooperative, Inc., Amery Cenex C-Store located at 319 Keller Avenue South.
CLASS “A” FERMENTED MALT BEVERAGE AND “CLASS A” LIQUOR CIDER ONLY:
Gayle E. Lunsmann, Agent, CAP Operations, Inc. d/b/a Holiday #56 located at 1000 River Place Drive.
CLASS “B” FERMENTED MALT BEVERAGE AND “CLASS B” LIQUOR:
David P. Curtis, Agent, Act Three, Inc., d/b/a Birch Street Bar, located at 117 Birch Street East.
David P. Curtis, Agent, Tac Two, Inc., d/b/a Tac II Sports Bar & Grill located at 125 Keller Avenue North.
Christopher Sobottka, Agent, Club 53 Bar & Lanes, LLC located at 125 Keller Avenue North.
Russell A. Evenson, Agent, Postmark Grill, LLC, d/b/a Village Pizzeria, located at 325 Keller Avenue North.
Jesus Saavedra Sanchez, Agent, Garabaldi’s LLC, located at 337 Keller Avenue South.
Darcy Lorsung, Agent, Amery Golf Club Inc., located at 601 Deronda Street.
Naomi Werle, Agent, Alibi Bar LLC located at 109 Keller Avenue North.
Amber R. Evenson, Agent, Farm Table Foundation, Inc. located at 110 Keller Avenue North.
CLASS “B” BEER:
James A Thompson, Jr. Agent, VFW Post #7929 located at 730 N. Wisconsin Ave.
Amanda Fisk, Agent, Amery Area Senior Citizens, Inc., d/b/a Amery Area Community Center located at 608 Harriman Avenue South.
Patty Bjorklund, WCMC/CMC/CMTW,
City Clerk-Treasurer
Published: May 19, 2020 *Amery Free Press
Posted: May 19, 2020
(May 19)
