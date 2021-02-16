NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR FERMENTED MALT BEVERAGE AND LIQUOR LICENSE
CITY OF AMERY, POLK COUNTY, WISCONSIN
Pursuant to WI §125 the following have made application, and are on file with the Clerk to be presented to the Amery City Council on Wednesday – March 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. for consideration of approval. The establishment listed is located in the City of Amery, Polk County, Wisconsin.
CLASS “A” FERMENTED MALT BEVERAGE AND “CLASS A” LIQUOR:
Scott Schmid, Jr. IYS Ventures, LLC d/b/a I Mart Stores located at 237 Keller Avenue
Patty Bjorklund, WCMC/CMC/CMTW,
City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
Published: February 17, 2021 *Amery Free Press
Posted: February 3, 2021
(Feb. 16)
