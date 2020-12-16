ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
KELLER AVENUE RECONSTRUCTION
CITY OF AMERY
POLK COUNTY, WI
The City Of Amery will receive and accept bids ONLY through QuestCDN.com via the online electronic bid service (QuestvBid) for the construction of Keller Avenue Reconstruction until 10:00 AM, January 27, 2021. All bids will be downloaded and publicly read aloud during a virtual public bid opening that will be held at the day and time of the bid closing. All planholders will receive information via Quest on how to join the virtual meeting prior to the bid opening.
CONTRACTOR PRE-QUALIFICATION IS REQUIRED. Qualifications are due by 5:00 p.m. on December 31, 2020. Pre-Qualification forms can be obtained by contacting MSA Professional Services at 715-234-1009 or msmith@msa-ps.com. Completed pre-qualification forms should be submitted to: MSA Professional Services, Inc., Attn: Teresa Anderson, 11 E Marshall Street, Suite 201, Rice Lake, WI, 54868. Contractors will be notified of qualification status by 5:00 p.m. on January 07, 2021.
The work for which bids are asked includes the following:
Street reconstruction, 61-ft to 68-ft width w/ 30” curb & gutter – 3,200 LF
Concrete sidewalk – 55,000 SF
Watermain, 8-inch & appurtenances – 2,300 LF
Sanitary Sewer, 8-inch to 12-inch & appurtenances – 2,500 LF
Sanitary Lift Station – 1 LS
Storm Sewer, 12-inch to 24-inch & appurtenances – 1,400 LF
Planholders list will be updated interactively on our web address at http://www.msa-ps.com under Bidding.
Copies of the BIDDING DOCUMENTS are available at www.questcdn.com. QuestCDN Vbid system requires Bidders to purchase BIDDING DOCUMENTS from QuestCDN. You may download the digital plan documents for $40.00 by inputting Quest eBidDoc #7433604 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with the digital project information.
No proposal will be accepted unless accompanied by a certified check or bid bond equal to at least 5% of the amount bid, payable to the OWNER as a guarantee that, if the bid is accepted, the bidder will execute and file the proper contract and bond within 15 days after the award of the contract. BIDDER is required to deliver the original certified check or bid bond within the 72 hours of bid opening to MSA Professional Services, Inc., Attn: Teresa Anderson, 11 East Marshall Street, Suite 201, Rice Lake, WI 54868. The certified check or bid bond will be returned to the bidder as soon as the contract is signed, and if after 15 days the bidder shall fail to do so, the certified check or bid bond shall be forfeited to the OWNER as liquidated damages.
No bid may be withdraw within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
The minimum wages to be paid on the project shall be in accordance with Federal Davis Bacon Wage Rates. Federal wage rates can be found at http://www.wdol.gov/dba.aspx#0. Be aware that project Administrators, Bidders, and Contractors are required to use the latest federal wage rate available at the time of bid opening.
This project anticipates the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funding. Attention of Bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.
This project anticipates use of Wisconsin DNR Safe Drinking Water Loan Program and the Clean Water Fund Program funding. We encourage Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), including Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs), and Women’s Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit bid proposals. A municipality, in awarding prime contracts, and the primary engineer and primary contractor, in awarding subcontractors, are required to make a good faith effort to achieve a combined minimum goal of 15% participation for MBE/WBE utilization in accordance with s.NR 162.09(3), s.NR 166.12(4), and s.NR 167.18(4) Wis. Admin. Code. If a subcontractor awards subcontracts, these requirements shall apply to the subcontractor.
The Contractor shall conform to the “Use of American Iron and Steel” provision of H.R. 3547 Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2014, section 436, including all iron and steel products used in the project. Bid Proposals may be denied if the requirements of this section are not met and waivers are required. EPA guidance for the use of American Iron and Steel (AIS) can be found at http://water.epa.gov/grants_funding/aisrequirement.cfm.
OWNER reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.
Published by the authority of the City Of Amery.
CONSULTING ENGINEER:
MSA Professional Services, Inc., 11 E Marshall Street Suite 201, Rice Lake, WI
Teresa Anderson, P.E.
715-304-0308
(Dec. 15, 22)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.