AMERY “SPECIAL” COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
March 6, 2020
The Amery City Council met on March 6, 2020 at City Hall – Council Chambers. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 2:00 p.m.
Roll Call: Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Tim Strohbusch. Alderpersons, Julie Riemenschneider, Rick Van Blaricom, Kris Vicker (Arrived at 2:20 p.m.), Sarah Flanum, and Chad Leonard.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; and Management Analyst-Deputy Clerk, Ben Jansen.
Others present: Members of the Public.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: Mayor, Paul Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
New Business:
1. Discussion/Action: SEH Inspection Report for Bremer Bank Building. Alderperson, Flanum noted that the report didn’t uncover anything that she did not expect. Her question is should we do everything on the list to be modernized? The original building was constructed in 1965 as a two-story building. Additions were constructed in both 1978 and 1982. The 1978 addition added a drive-up teller window and canopy to the west side of the building and in 1982 a three-story building was constructed to the north side of the original building. The inspection noted that a significant interior renovation will be required and the building exterior is in good condition. Recommendations are intended to provide an overview of the major improvements recommended. The list is not all inclusive of the items that may be required to be upgraded or replaced as part of a major building renovation. The list is as follows:
• Have a hazardous materials assessment completed for the building to verify if asbestos, lead or other hazardous materials are present prior to any renovation work being completed.
• Replace site pavement at south building entrance to eliminate trip hazards and maintain handicapped accessible entry.
• Repair / tuck point masonry planter walls.
• Replace settled sidewalk on north side of the building to provide proper site drainage away from the building.
• Replace uninsulated windows along west façade or drive-up teller area.
• Provide handicapped accessible entry ramp to northern building public entrance.
• Repair roofing systems along east side overhang to stop actively leaking roofing.
• Install code compliant hand and guardrails on all interior and exterior stairs.
• Provide accessible restrooms and increase quantity of restrooms to meet repurposed occupancy of building.
• Modernize elevator systems and cab finishes.
• Modernize and expand fire sprinkler systems to provide proper coverage for future planned use and to meet current code.
• Provide code compliant fire alarm system throughout building to meet needs of future planned use.
• Replace galvanized water piping.
• Modernize HVAC heating, cooling, ventilation and controls systems for building future use.
• Modernize electrical, lighting and communication systems.
• Interior emergency egress lighting does not exist and should be provided.
• Exterior emergency egress lighting does not exist and should be provided.
• The 1982 addition utilizes the ceiling space a return air plenum. Further investigation is required to determine if all electrical material and equipment is rated to be installed in a plenum ceiling.
• The elevator does not have a disconnecting means in the elevator equipment room for cab lighting.
• The panel serving emergency exit sign is fed before the main overcurrent protection in the service. This is no longer allowed by Code.
Several members of the audience voiced concerns of how the building will be funded and what the costs of the remodeling would be.
Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Bjorklund noted that there is a purchase agreement in place currently. The date to sign the document for purchase is Monday – March 9, 2020. The final paperwork is slated to be complete on March 24, 2020.
There was concern from members of the audience if the size of the building could accommodate the space needs of the current library. It was mentioned that the ceilings in the lower level were not high enough for the shelving needs.
Discussion ensued.
Motion by Council President, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom to wait to possibly purchase the Bremer Bank Building until such time cost estimates for the building were provided by SEH.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
Motion by Council Chairperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider to adjourn at 3:00 p.m.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Patty Bjorklund, WCMC/CMTW/CMC
Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
(March 17)
