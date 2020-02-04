AMERY “SPECIAL” CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
January 21, 2020
The Amery City Council met on January 21, 2020 at City Hall – Council Chambers. Council President, Tim Strohbusch called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Council President, Tim Strohbusch. Alderpersons, Julie Riemenschneider, Rick Van Blaricom, Kris Vicker, Sarah Flanum and Chad Leonard.
Absent: Mayor, Paul Isakson.
Staff Present: Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund.
Staff Absent: Management Analyst, Ben Jansen.
Others present: Members of the Public and Guests.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: Council President, Tim Strohbusch led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
New Business:
1. Discussion/Action – MSA Professional Services Agreement (Right-of-way mapping and Conveyance Document Preparation). Erik Evenson of MSA presented the Professional Services Agreement with MSA for Right-of-way mapping and Conveyance Document preparation for: Keller Avenue, City Street Reconstruction Broadway St. to Burman St. Cost for the agreement is $25,500. He noted that the project will take approximately 5 months. He noted that there are 37 parcels involved in the conveyance.
Motion by Alderperson Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum to approve the MSA Professional Services Agreement for Right-of-way mapping and Conveyance Document preparation for Keller Avenue, City Street Reconstruction Broadway St. to Burman St. Cost for the agreement is $25,500.
Ayes – Nays – None Motion Carried.
2. Discussion/Action – MSA Professional Services Agreement (Right-of-way Acquisition). Erik Evenson of MSA presented the Professional Services Agreement with MSA for Right-of-way Acquisition for: Keller Avenue, City Street Reconstruction Broadway St. to Burman St. Cost for the agreement is $56,200. He noted that there will be 3 parcels located at the intersections of Keller Avenue/Broadway Street and Memorial Drive. There will be 34 parcels located along Keller Avenue between Center Street and Maple Street. He noted that the right-of-way will be approximately 1 feet from all buildings on the main downtown blocks of Main Street. The city owns sidewalks, and maintenance is still the responsibility of the property owners.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Vicker to approve the MSA Professional Services Agreement for Right-of-Way Acquisition for: Keller Avenue, City Street Reconstruction Broadway St. to Burman St. Cost for the Agreement is $56,200.
Ayes – 6 Nays – None Motion Carried.
Closed Session: Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Riemenschneider to go into closed session proceedings at 5:20 p.m. under WI §19.85 (1) (e) & WI § 19.85 (1) (g).
Roll Call Vote was conducted by Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Bjorklund as follows:
Ayes: Strohbusch, Riemenschneider, Van Blaricom, Vicker, Flanum, and Leonard.
Nays: None
Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch to reconvene into open session proceedings at 6:00 p.m.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Roll Call Vote was conducted by Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Bjorklund as follows:
Ayes: Strohbusch, Riemenschneider, Van Blaricom, Vicker, Flanum, and Leonard.
Nays: None
Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider to adjourn at 5:51 PM.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Patty Bjorklund
Interim City Administrator/ City Clerk-Treasurer
January 21, 2020
(February 4)
