AMERY “SPECIAL” CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
June 17, 2020
The Amery City Council met on June 17, 2020 at City Hall – Committee Meeting Room. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: Mayor, Paul Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
Roll Call: Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Alderpersons, Tim Strohbusch, Julie Riemenschneider, Sarah Flanum, and Chad Leonard.
Absent: Council President, Rick Van Blaricom.
Staff Present: Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; and Management Analyst/Deputy Clerk, Ben Jansen.
Others present: Dave Rasmussen – MSA and Woody McBride.
New Business:
1. Discussion/Action: Resolution 04-2020 (Authorized Representative to File Applications for Financial Assistance from State of Wisconsin Environmental Improvement Fund). The Authorized Representative to file applications for financial assistance from the State of Wisconsin Environmental Improvement Fund would be MSA. Applications are due June 30, 2020. The amount applied for would be $575,000 for the Keller Avenue Project. The loan rate is 1.056%. There is a potential for $260,000 for Principal Forgiveness, but that won’t be applied for until September.
Motion by Alderperson, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; to approve Resolution 04-2020 (Authorized Representative to File Applications for Financial Assistance from State of Wisconsin Environmental Improvement Fund).
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
2. Discussion/Action: Resolution 05-2020 (Resolution Declaring Official Intent to Reimburse Expenditures). The resolution is for costs incurred so far. Any engineering so forth is eligible to be reimbursed by the Safe Drinking Water/Clean Water Fund for the Keller Avenue Project.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to approve Resolution 05-2020 (Resolution Declaring Official Intent to Reimburse Expenditures).
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
3. Discussion/Action: MSA Contract for the Safe Drinking Water Application (Amendment No. 1). The contract with MSA is for the Keller Avenue Reconstruction Funding Applications & Administration for the WI DNR Safe Drinking Water Loan Program. The original Agreement stays the same, with the exception to include Application Assistance fees for the WI DNR Safe Drinking Loan Program through MSA. The lump sum fee for the work is $11,800 with an approximate start date of June 1, 2020 and completion of August 31, 2020. Dave Rasmussen also noted that the loan amount is TIF eligible for TIF #6. This will need to be reiterated with the Auditors for the 2020 Audit.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to approve the MSA Contract for the WI DNR Safe Drinking Water Loan Program Application (Amendment No. 1).
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to adjourn at 5:20 P.M.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Patty Bjorklund, WCMC/CMC/CMTW
Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
