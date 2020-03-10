AMERY REGULAR COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
March 4, 2020
The Amery City Council met on March 4, 2020 at City Hall – Council Chambers. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Tim Strohbusch. Alderpersons, Julie Riemenschneider, Rick Van Blaricom, Kris Vicker, Sarah Flanum, and Chad Leonard.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; Management Analyst-Deputy Clerk, Ben Jansen; Assistant Fire Chief, Erik Hellie; Library Director, Amy Stormberg; Public Works Director, Bones McCarty and Wastewater Treatment Plan Supervisor, Jeff Mahoney.
Staff Absent: Police Chief, Tom Marson.
Others present: Members of the Public and Guests.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: Mayor, Paul Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
Public Comment: Woody McBride gave an overview of Summer Wednesdays at Michael Park Pavilion to be held on Wednesday’s from June 3, 2020 – August 21, 2020. 5th Grade Teacher, Mike Simonsen with 3 of his 5th Grader Students – Sophia Trandum, Addie Gould and Keaton Wollan. They were discussing the fact that they are doing a donation drive for Sister City – Amery, MS. They are collecting donations of toiletries for victims of heavy rains there. The drive will take place from March 8, 2020 – March 14, 2020. Donations can be dropped off at any of the 4 schools, City Hall & the Dental Arts Building. Erin Hosking and her children spoke about not moving the library this summer. There are programs that she is afraid won’t be taking place because of the unpredictability of the move and its timing.
Communications: A thank you letter from Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Lisa McMahon, Emergency Management Director for Public Works, Bones McCarty and crew’s help during recent emergency situations. Also, Betty Tomasek letter regarding garbage container pricing for Waterman’s Sanitation through the city.
Officer Reports: Interim City Administrator-City Clerk-Treasurer; Management Analyst-Deputy Clerk; Police Chief (absent shared in council members’ packets); Assistant, Fire Chief; Library Director and Director of Public Works.
Committee Reports: Public Works Committee (No Meeting); Parks & Recreation Committee (February 24, 2020); Finance & Personnel Committee (February 24, 2020); Public Safety & Welfare Committee (February 24, 2020).
Consent Agenda Items: (Items under the consent agenda may be acted upon by one motion).
1. Minutes: February 5, 2020 Regular Council Meeting; February 24, 2020 Finance & Personnel Committee Meeting; February 24, 2020 Parks & Recreation Committee Meeting & February 24, 2020 Public Safety & Welfare Committee Meeting.
Motion by Council Chairperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom to accept all minutes as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Items Removed from Consent Agenda: None.
New Business:
1. Ordinances: None at this time.
2. Resolutions: None at this time.
3. Discussion/Action: Stower Seven Lakes Trail – Ben Elfelt, Dept. of Forestry, Parks and Trails gave an update to the decisions made by the Environmental Services Committee regarding the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail Master Plan and its uses there.
4. Discussion/Action: Award of Bid for Two Trail Loops (Two Mile and Five Mile). Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Bjorklund noted that there were no bids received by the 2:00 PM deadline today. Mayor, Isakson noted that he will be in discussions with Warren White, Public Works Director, McCarty as well as Bjorklund and Jansen regarding plans for completion of the trail and timeline for funding from Amery Hospital’s Health & Wellness Advisory Fund – Grant Request.
5. Discussion/Action: Schedule of Fees was presented. Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Bjorklund noted that the fees would not be part of the Ordinances for the City of Amery. This will be a separate list that could be accessed if need be by the public by contacting the city offices. She will post the fees at City Hall.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom to approve the Schedule of Fees as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
6. Discussion/Action – Employee Personnel Policies Handbook was presented. The handbook was reviewed by legal staff hired by the City of Amery.
Motion by Council Chairperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum to approve the Employee Personnel Policies Handbook as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
7. Discussion/Action – North Twin Lake Park Bathroom Bid Advertisement was presented. The sealed bids for construction of a new concrete style restroom – shower building advertisement was discussed. The sealed bids will be opened and read aloud at the Finance & Personnel Meeting which will take place on: Tuesday – March 24, 2020 at 5:00 PM. The anticipated schedule for this work to be completed is June 1, 2020. Interested bidders can contact the City of Amery for a full list of specifications and plans. The bid advertisement will be put in the March 10, 2020 Issue of the Amery Free Press.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider to approve the bid advertisement as written for construction of North Twin Lake Park Bathrooms and shower building. The bid advertisement will be placed in the March 10, 2020 Issue of the Amery Free Press, with anticipated work for the building to be completed by June 1, 2020.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
8. Discussion/Action – North Twin Lake Park Campground Host Work Agreement; North Twin Lake Park Campground Host Job Description and North Twin Lake Park Campground Host Employment Ad were discussed.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Council Chairperson, Strohbusch to approve the Campground Host Job Description, Application and Employment Ad. The Employment Ad will be placed in the March 10, 2020 Issue of the Amery Free Press.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
Motion by Council Chairperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider to adjourn at 6:00 PM.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Patty Bjorklund, WCMC/CMTW/CMC
Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
