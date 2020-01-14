The Amery City Council met on January 8th, 2020 at City Hall – Council Chambers. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Tim Strohbusch. Alderpersons, Julie Riemenschneider, Rick Van Blaricom, Kris Vicker; Sarah Flanum and Chad Leonard.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; Management Analyst-Deputy Clerk, Ben Jansen; Chief of Police, Tom Marson; Fire Chief, Dale Koehler; Library Director, Amy Stormberg; and Wastewater Superintendent, Jeff Mahoney.
Staff Absent: Public Works Director, Bones McCarty.
Others present: Members of the Public and Guests.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: Mayor, Paul Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
Public Comment: Gloria Lansin was present to discuss the upcoming Design Amery meeting in April and to speak about the petition to save the Polk County Recycling Center.
Communications: Wisconsin State Highway 46 Pavement Rehabilitation Project in 2022.
Officer Reports: Interim City Administrator-City Clerk-Treasurer; Management Analyst-Deputy Clerk; Police Chief; Fire Chief; Library Director and Wastewater Superintendent.
Committee Reports: Plan Commission (No Meeting); Public Works (No Meeting); Parks & Recreation (No Meeting); Finance & Personnel (November 19th, 2019, December 6th, 2019, and January 7th, 2020); Public Safety & Welfare (No Meeting).
Consent Agenda Items: (Items under the consent agenda may be acted upon by one motion).
1. Minutes: November 6th, 2019-Regular Council Proceedings; November 19th, 2019-Finance and Personnel Committee; November 20th, 2019-Special Council/2020 Budget Hearing Proceedings; and December 6th, 2019-Finance and Personnel Committee Proceedings.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider to approve the previous meeting minutes.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Items Removed from Consent Agenda: None.
New Business:
1. Resolutions: Discussion/Action – Resolution #01-2020 Budget Amendment TID #7.
2. Ordinances: Discussion/Action – None at this time.
3. John Carlson Retirement/Joe Vierkandt Departure: Discussion/Action – The Council and Police Chief wished to express their gratitude to Officer Carlson and Assistant Chief Vierkandt and extend their well wishes to both Officers in their future endeavors.
4. Appoint Election Inspectors for 2020-2021: Discussion/Action – The Council was presented with the Election Inspector roster for 2020-2021.
5. Keller Avenue Back Alley Improvements: Discussion/Action – The Mayor spoke about the upcoming improvements to the back alleys on Keller Avenue. A letter will be sent to downtown business owners seeking their input.
6. Standard Developer’s Agreements: Discussion/Action – The Council considered the Developers agreement between Dick’s Fresh Market and the City of Amery.
7. Police Officer Hiring: Discussion/Action – Police Chief Marson presented his recommendation of Joshua Tyler for the open Police Officer position to the Council.
8. Library Board Appointment(s) to replace Shawn Doerfler (Township-2020 Term) – The Council was presented with the proposed replacements for Shawn Doerfler for the Library Board.
Motion by Council President, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum to approve Resolution #01-2020 Budget Amendment TID #7 (420-53700-420) $9,000.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider to approve the proposed Election Inspectors for 2020-2021.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum to approve the Developer’s Agreement with Dick’s Fresh Market.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Vicker to approve the hiring of Joshua Tyler to the vacant Police Officer position, effective February 4th, 2020.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom, seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider to approve Annie Braaten and Greta McCarty to the Library Board in place of Shawn Doerfler (Township-2020 Term).
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Closed Session: Motion by Council President, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard to go into closed session proceedings at 5:45 p.m. under WI §19.85 (1) (e) & WI § 19.85 (1) (g).
Roll Call Vote was conducted by Interim City Administrator, Bjorklund as follows:
Ayes: Strohbusch, Riemenschneider, Van Blaricom, Vicker, Flanum, Leonard and Isakson.
Nays: None
Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider to come out of closed session proceedings at 6:00 p.m.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Motion by Council President, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard to approve the Purchase Agreement for the Bremer Bank Building in the amount of $350,000.
Roll Call Vote was conducted by Interim City Administrator, Bjorklund as follows:
Ayes: Strohbusch, Riemenschneider, Van Blaricom, Vicker, Flanum, Leonard, and Isakson.
Nays: None
Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard to move forward with signing of Condo Agreement with Amery Hospital tentatively dated July 31st, 2020.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard to send out Requests for Proposals regarding the Bremer Bank Building.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom to adjourn at 6:10 p.m.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen
Management Analyst, City of Amery
January 9th, 2020.
All Minutes are not official until approved at the next Regular City Council Meeting.
