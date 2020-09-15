The Amery City Council met on September 2nd, 2020 at City Hall – Council Chambers. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: Mayor, Paul Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
Roll Call: Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Rick Van Blaricom. Alderpersons, Tim Strohbusch, Julie Riemenschneider, Sarah Flanum, Chad Leonard, and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; Management Analyst/Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Public Works Director, Bone McCarty; and Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor/Assistant Public Works Director, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Larry Stelter – Videographer; April Ziemer – Editor, Amery Free Press; and Margot McCarty.
Public Comment: Mayor, Isakson; spoke about the current state of the maintenance at the Dog Park. It has been reported from Public Works that the upkeep has been excellent and that he hopes that this trend continues.
Officer Reports: Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer; Management Analyst/Deputy Clerk-Treasurer; Police Chief; Fire Chief; Library Director and Director of Public Works. All Officer Reports were included in the packet.
Committee Reports: Finance & Personnel (August 17th, 2020 & August 25th, 2020), Public Works (August 17th, 2020 & August 25th, 2020), and Plan Commission (August 27th, 2020).
Consent Agenda Items:
1. Minutes: Regular City Council (August 5th, 2020); “Special” City Council (August 17th, 2020); Finance & Personnel (August 17th, 2020 & August 25th, 2020); Public Works (August 17th, 2020 & August 25th, 2020); and Plan Commission (August 27th, 2020).
Motion by Alderperson, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to accept all minutes as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business:
1. Mayor’s Proclamation: Declaration of Fair Housing Month in the City of Amery.
Mayor Isakson read the proclamation aloud declaring September as Fair Housing Month in Amery.
2. Discussion/Action: From Finance and Personnel: 5 Star Marketing (2021 Polk County Visitor Guide Advertising). The City of Amery has maintained a 5-page spread in the Polk County Visitor Guide for several years and it is time to renew this again. The cost for this is $1,990 for the next year.
Motion by Council President, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; to approve the cost of $1,990 for 5 pages of advertisement in the Polk County Visitor Guide in 2021.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
3. Discussion/Action: From Finance and Personnel: CliftonLarsenAllen for 2021 Budget. CliftonLarsenAllen assisted City Staff last year with the creation of the annual budget and it has been requested that they do so again.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to hire CliftonLarsenAllen for the 2021 budget preparation with costs not to exceed $6,000.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
4. Discussion/Action: From Public Works: Water Street One-Way and Parking on One Side of the Road. It has been requested that the City turn Water St. into a One-Way going North and that it limits parking to the East side of the road. Council President, Van Blaricom; voiced concern that the assisted living facilities nearby need to be contacted before a decision is made.
Motion by Council President, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; to revert the discussion back to the Public Works Committee to get the opinion of the 2 facilities located nearby.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
5. Discussion/Action: From Finance and Personnel/Public Works: Burial of Xcel Energy Power Line on Baker Street. This item came forward as a result of the upcoming construction of the new Bremer Bank building. It was requested that the City assist with this project. It was approved in both Finance and Public Works that the City would pay for the portions of the project on its own property. The previously estimated cost was just under $7,000; however, the updated cost is now estimated at $8,052.52.
Motion by Alderperson, Leonard; seconded by Council President, Van Blaricom; to move forward with the burial of the power line with the City’s cost not to exceed $8,052.52.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
6. Discussion/Action: From Plan Commission: Changes to the City of Amery Zoning Map. City staff has amended several properties and these changes have already passed through public hearing at Plan Commission.
Motion by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve the new Zoning Map as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
7. Discussion/Action: From Plan Commission: Rezone from R1 to R2 Parcel #201-00769-0100. 13.360 Acres located in Section 04 Town 32 N Range 16 owned by Gary Bauermeister for the purpose of a development. Mr. Bauermeister was present at two plan commission meetings to discuss his plan for the development of twin homes on his property and the need for rezoning.
Motion by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve the rezoning request by Gary Bauermeister.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
8. Discussion/Action: From Finance and Personnel: Possible Sale of Current City Hall Building. The City has received an offer from a private individual in town and has decided to bring it to a full Council meeting. The City Attorney has been consulted and determined that the City does not need to actively advertise that the building is for sale. Alderperson, Strohbusch; and Council President, Van Blaricom; both stated that they would like to see an appraisal done on the building to make sure that the City gets fair value for the building.
Motion by Council President, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to table the discussion until a time that a “Special” Council Meeting can be held with more information on the City Hall Building.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
9. Discussion/Action: From Finance and Personnel: Job Description Review (Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer; Deputy Clerk-Treasurer; Administrative Assistant; Public Works Director; Assistant Public Works Director). These were discussed at the Finance Committee Meeting. No discussion took place at this time.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to go into Closed Session at 5:35 P.M. under Wis. Stat. 19.85(1)c-Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer; Deputy Clerk-Treasurer; Administrative Assistant; Public Works Director; Assistant Public Works Director. Considering employment, promotion, compensation, or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
Roll Call Vote was conducted: Ayes-Strohbusch, Riemenschneider, Van Blaricom, Flanum, Leonard, Elkin. Nays-None.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider to reconvene into Open Session at 5:50 P.M.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; to approve the agreement drafted between the City of Amery and Jeff Mahoney regarding his employment with the City.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to adjourn at 5:53 P.M
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
Deputy Clerk/Treasurer, Management Analyst
September 3rd, 2020
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
(Sept. 15)
WNAXLP
