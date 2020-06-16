AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
May 6, 2020
The Amery City Council met on May 6, 2020 at City Hall – Council Chambers. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the State of Wisconsin the Meeting was broadcast virtually over Facebook Live and later on Youtube.
Roll Call: Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Tim Strohbusch. Alderpersons, Julie Riemenschneider, Rick Van Blaricom, Sarah Flanum, and Chad Leonard.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; and Management Analyst-Deputy Clerk, Ben Jansen.
Others present: Wendy Dietrich on behalf of the Library Board and Members of the Public via Facebook Live.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: Mayor, Paul Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
Reorganization of Committees, Commissions, and Boards: Mayor Isakson presented his decisions for the reorganization of all the committees, commissions, and Boards.
Public Comment: Public Comment was presented via email. The Council Members and Mayor were provided copies of all the submitted comments.
Communications: The Mayor thanked Kris Vicker for her service on the City Council.
Officer Reports: Due to the nature of the meeting all of the City officer reports were presented digitally as part of the meeting packet.
Motion by Council President, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum to accept all Officer Reports as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Committee Reports: These were presented digitally as well.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom, seconded by Alderperson, Flanum to accept all Committee Reports as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Consent Agenda Items:
1. Minutes: April 1, 2020 City Council Meeting, April 8, 2020 Special Council Meeting, April 27, 2020 Parks and Recreation Committee Meeting, April 27, 2020 Public Safety Committee Meeting, April 28, 2020 Finance and Personnel Committee Meeting, April 30, 2020 Plan Commission Meeting.
Motion by Alderperson, Riemenschneider, seconded by Council President, Strohbusch to accept all minutes as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business:
1. Discussion/Action: CDBG Grant Amendment for Lift Station. An amendment is needed to the original Grant because of the addition of a lift station in the Keller Ave Project. This amendment includes the increased engineering costs associated with the addition.
Motion by Council President, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom to approve the amendment to the CDBG Grant.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
2. Discussion/Action: West Central Wisconsin BioSolids Contract. The Council sent this contract back at a previous meeting to obtain clarification on the dates of effect of the contract.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum, seconded by Council President, Strohbusch; to approve the renewal of the West Central Wisconsin BioSolids Contract as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
3. Discussion/Action: Parking Issues at Granum Boat Landing on North Twin Lake. Alderperson, Van Blaricom forward the question of including parking spaces for kayakers or canoers at the boat landing so that they would not have to park on the road and carry their equipment down to the lake. He stated that he desired to convert one of the trailer parking spots for these individuals. His proposal would be to relocate one of the signs designating trailer parking.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom, seconded by Council President, Strohbusch to move the most northerly sign one space to the south.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
4. Discussion/Action: Space Needs and Design Concepts for Bremer Bank Building. The Council was presented with the current mock-ups provided by S.E.H. as to where the different entities could fit within the Bremer Bank Building. The Council stressed the importance of flexibility.
5. Discussion/Action: Moving forward with Library Design and Placement and Possible Bremer Bank Acquisition. The Council spoke about the process of the relocation and acquisition of the Bremer Bank building and thanked the public for their input and feedback.
Motion by Council President, Strohbusch, seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom to move forward with the purchase of the Bremer Bank Building. A roll call vote was requested.
Yes – Strohbusch, Riemenschneider, Van Blaricom, Flanum, Leonard Nay – None Motion Carried
6. Discussion/Action: Bremer Bank Construction Management RFP’s. The Council looked into the benefits and detractions of having a construction manager for this project. It decided that it should go forward with seeking a Construction Manager.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard to send out RFP’s for a construction manager due back by the June Finance Committee meeting.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
7. COVID-19 City Response Plan. The City Council discussed the need for a disaster response plan for events like the current Safer-at-Home order. The Council stressed the need for collaboration between the City’s emergency services and with the County. Alderperson, Flanum expressed her desire to see every committee have some sort of discussion on how this will impact them.
8. Whispering Waters Road Repair Cost Forgiveness. In a previous meeting Mr. Justin Hosking was present via phone to discuss his request for cost forgiveness in the Whispering Waters development. He had stated that the City did not locate the utilities correctly and that contributed to his rising costs within the development. Jeff Mahoney of the Public Works Department disputed that claim and provided a letter stating where and when the City crew located utilities for Mr. Hosking’s contractors.
Motion by Council President, Strohbusch, seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom to deny Mr. Hosking’s claim and to deny the forgiveness of the $10,000 for road repair.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum, seconded by Alderperson, Leonard to adjourn at 6:27 P.M
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Benjamin Jansen
Management Analyst/Deputy Clerk
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
(June 16)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.