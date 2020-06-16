AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
June 3, 2020
The Amery City Council met on May 6, 2020 at City Hall – Council Chambers. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: Mayor, Paul Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
Roll Call: Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Rick Van Blaricom. Alderpersons, Tim Strohbusch, Julie Riemenschneider, Sarah Flanum, and Chad Leonard.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; and Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor/Assistant Public Works Director, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Brian Kaczmarski – Polk County Director of Public Health/Health Officer; Woody McBride; Dave Rasmussen – MSA; April Zimmer, Editor – Amery Free Press (via Zoom Jon Fahning – Bremer Bank, Jackie M., Angela P., Dave A and Amy Stormberg).
Public Comment: Mayor, Paul Isakson discussed the Stower Trail update. Amery Health & Wellness will issue a grant in the amount of $30,000 for upgrades to the 2-Mile and 5K Trails.
Communications: None at this time.
Officer Reports: Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer; Management Analyst/Deputy Clerk; Police Chief; Fire Chief; Library Director and Director of Public Works. All Officer Reports were, and will be included in the monthly packet (as well as future packets) for city council members to review.
Committee Reports: Finance & Personnel (May 26, 2020); Public Safety & Welfare (May 26, 2020) and Plan Commission (May 29, 2020).
Consent Agenda Items:
1. Minutes: May 6, 2020 City Council Meeting, May 26, 2020 Finance & Personnel Committee Meeting; May 26, 2020 Public Safety and Welfare Committee Meeting and May 28, 2020 Plan Commission Meeting.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to accept all minutes as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business:
1. Discussion/Action: Ordinance 01-2020 (Keeping of Poultry in the City of Amery).
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; to approve Ordinance 01-2020 (Keeping of Poultry in the City of Amery) effective when published in the local newspaper.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
2. Discussion/Action: Resolution 03-2020 (CMAR).
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve Resolution 03-2020 (CMAR).
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
3. Discussion/Action: City-Wide Events to be held or cancelled due to COVID-19 (Summer Wednesdays in the Park; Music on the River; Fourth of July Fireworks and Amery Fall Festival). Brian Kaczmarski – Polk County Director of Public Health/Health Officer detailed his thoughts on Public Gatherings. He stated they need to be done within reason while keeping the public’s health in mind. Size of the crowd and length of time are paramount. Interim City Administrator/City-Clerk/Treasurer, Bjorklund looked into the legalities for insurance. There were no restrictions for holding events during the COVID-19. The city does not have any ordinance or resolution restricting gatherings due to the COVID-19. The next spike in occurrences seems to coincide with the next flu season (mid to late October). April Zimmer noted that the Fall Festival Committee will meet June 15th to discuss their strategy. She stated that the Fall Festival will be different than last year. Woody McBride will decide by late June if Summer Wednesdays will take place. If they do, it will be after July 4th. Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Bjorklund will keep an eye on the WEDC site. Council will weigh in on upcoming events if needed. The city will try to have communications prior to each event for the public. They will be proactive.
4. Discussion/Action: Bremer Bank Building Plan/Site Plan located at: 102 Keller Avenue. The council was presented Building Plan/Site Plan for an approximate 6,000 sq. ft. building for Bremer Bank. The Building Plan/Site Plan was recommended for approval from Plan Commission at their May 28, 2020 meeting. Construction of the project will happen during the Keller Avenue Construction. If electrical is buried, then sidewalk can be placed on the west side of the building. There will be 20 parking stalls. All City of Amery codes were followed for the project. Bremer Bank is waiting on approval from the WI DoT for an access from Keller Avenue into the property. Mayor, Isakson noted that currently the city has access into Soo Line Park that they are willing to exchange for that entrance. The city drafted a letter indicating such. Bremer bank is waiting on the railroad title and preliminary site plan & CSM approval.
Motion by Council President, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve the Bremer Bank Building Plan/Site Plan located at: 102 Keller Avenue.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
5. Discussion/Action: SEH – Industrial Park Road – WI DoT Project Consideration. Dave Rasmussen of MSA was present to discuss TID #8 Cash Flow and other funding possibilities for the road, curb and gutter, utilities for access into the Industrial Park. TIF #8 was created in 2016 for the Industrial Park. He stated a 6-Yr. Extension would be desirable for this TIF. The Standard Extension is 3 years and the Tech. College Extension is an additional 3 years and there is a possibility to obtain. There is the possibility of obtaining an EDA Grant through the Regional Planning Commission. They have monies available. The local match is 50%. State Trust Fund Loan has an interest rate of 4% for 15 years. If another $1M in development is done, this will help the TIF value. In looking at projections if nothing changes in the TIF (with the 6-Year Extension), there will be a fund balance of $137,979 in 2043. Dave noted that there will most likely be improvements, which will benefit the TIF. He recommended the city go forward with the work for an approximate total of $793,100 which is for the entire project, including utility extensions along Hwy 46, turn lane, proposed road, etc. The WI DoT project is scheduled for construction in the summer of 2022. In advance of the entrance to the road being installed, water and sewer extensions would be required and could be installed in 2021. There is a cost savings if the WI DoT completes the road.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to move forward with WI DoT project for the Industrial Park Road.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
6. Discussion/Action: Approval of Certified Survey Map – Goldstar Cooperative (Countryside Cooperative). A CSM was presented for Outlot 1 Area which is part of Lot 1 in the existing Industrial Park. The owner is Goldstar Cooperative (Countryside Cooperative). The Outlot is needed by the City of Amery for access into the Industrial Park for road, curb, gutter and utilities.
Motion by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; seconded by Council President, Van Blaricom; to approve the CSM for Goldstar Cooperative (Countryside Cooperative).
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
7. Discussion/Action: Approval of Certified Survey Map – Ron Anderson. A CSM was presented for Outlot 2 Area which is part of Lot 2 in the existing Industrial Park. The owner is Ron Anderson. The Outlot is needed by the City of Amery for access into the Industrial Park for road, curb, gutter and utilities.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; to approve the CMS for Ron Anderson.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
8. Discussion/Action: Heather Hart Application for Kennel License. Heather Hart applied for a Kennel License for her property located at: 214 Arlington Drive. She has 5 dogs. The license is good from: July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021. Cost is $35.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; to approve the Kennel License for Heather Hart.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
9. Discussion/Action: Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage and “Class A” Liquor; Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage and “Class A” Liquor Cider Only; Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage and “Class A” Liquor Cider Only; Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage and “Class B” Liquor; Class “B” Beer; Cigarette/Tobacco Licenses; Second Hand Article License; Mobile Home Park License. All named owners of licenses were presented. Discussion took place regarding Dave Curtis owner of TAC II Bar. He wants to add a seasonal patio area for food service with alcohol served during dining times. The area would be next to the building on the sidewalk (east side). The dining area would be 6’ wide and 6’ wide would be allowed also for pedestrians to travel. The area would be fenced in and there would be no smoking. The fencing would be trellis “style”.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; to approve all licenses as presented with approval of the extension on the sidewalk for TAC II Bar.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
10. Discussion/Action: Purchase of Bremer Bank Furniture. A list of items of furniture were reviewed that Bremer Bank is willing to sell to the City of Amery. The list did not include furniture that the Amery Police Department had looked at. Discussion ensued.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Council President, Van Blaricom; to approve a proposal of $8,500 for purchase of items that the city was interested in as well as the Amery Police Department.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
11. Discussion/Action: City Administrator/Management Analyst. Alderperson, Strohbusch wanted to discuss how to proceed with what the city needs for job staffing of city offices. How do we proceed? He would like to start the process with reviewing tasks and staffing of those duties. Do we continue with the current staffing? (i.e. City Administrator, etc.) Do we hire additional help, and how do we implement that process? Further information will be brought as reviewed.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to go into Closed Session at 6:50 p.m.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
Roll Call: Strohbusch, Riemenschneider, Van Blaricom, Flanum, Leonard
Motion by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to reconvene into Open Session at 7:10 p.m.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson Leonard; to approve the Market Study for the Keller Avenue Project.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
Motion by Council President, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to approve the Nominal Payment Parcel Report for the Keller Avenue Project.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to approve 3 Appraisal Reports for the Keller Avenue Project.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; to adjourn at 7:12 P.M
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Patty Bjorklund, WCMC/CMC/CMTW
Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer
June 3, 2020
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
June 16
