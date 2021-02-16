The Amery City Council met on January 6th, 2021 via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: Mayor, Paul Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
Roll Call: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Rick Van Blaricom. Alderpersons, Tim Strohbusch, Julie Riemenschneider, Sarah Flanum, Chad Leonard, and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Police Chief, Tom Marson; Assistant Public Works Director, Jeff Mahoney; and Library Director, Amy Stormberg.
Others present: Teresa Anderson, MSA; and Members of the Public.
Public Comment: Mayor Isakson took the time to inform the public about the updates the County has proposed to the Stower Trail.
Officer Reports: Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer; Police Chief; Fire Chief; Library Director and Director of Public Works. All Officer Reports were included in the packet.
Consent Agenda Items:
1. Minutes: Regular City Council (December 2nd, 2020) and Finance and Personnel Committee (December 15th, 2020).
Motion by Alderperson, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to accept all minutes as written.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
New Business
1. Discussion – Sidewalk Snow Removal and Chargeback of Property Owners: Assistant Public Works Director, Mahoney; was present to discuss the difficulties that the Public Works Department has had with property owners not clearing off their sidewalk in a timely manner resulting in hazardous conditions on some sidewalks in town. The current policy is to send a letter to property owners to give them 10 days to amend the situation or the City will do it and bill the owner. Once the letter is received the owners will only receive a grace period of 24 hours for every subsequent event before the City handles the problem and bills the owners.
2. Discussion/Action: Towns of Lincoln, Alden, and Black Brook Fire Committee Resolutions: The Townships that are a part of the Fire Department needed to pass resolutions to formally form the Fire Committee. The City must also accept the township’s resolutions as written.
Motion by Council President, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to accept the Resolutions creating the Fire Committee.
Ayes-6Nays-0Motion Carried.
3. Discussion/Action: Building Inspector Contract Revisions and Renewal: At the last City Council Meeting the Council was made aware that the Building Inspector’s contract would auto-renew in January. It was decided upon that it would be better to have it renewed yearly by the Council rather than automatically renew. Administrator, Bjorklund; contacted the Inspector and the necessary changes were made to the Contract.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum to accept the Contract amendments as written.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to go into closed session at 5:15 P.M. under Wis. Stat. 19.85(1) (e) – Considering Contractor Statements of Qualifications for Keller Avenue Reconstruction Project. Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session.
Ayes – Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Riemenschneider, Flanum, Leonard, Elkin
Nays – None.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to reconvene into Open Session at 5:25 P.M.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to approve the Pre-Qualification Bidding for A-1 Excavating, Haas Sons Inc., James Peterson & Sons, McCabe, Pember, and Total Excavating.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; to adjourn at 5:35 P.M
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
Deputy Clerk/Treasurer
January 7th, 2021
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
(Feb. 16)
