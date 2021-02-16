The Amery City Council met on February 3rd, 2021 at City Hall. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: Mayor, Paul Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
Roll Call: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Rick Van Blaricom. Alderpersons, Tim Strohbusch, Julie Riemenschneider, Sarah Flanum, Chad Leonard, and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Police Chief, Tom Marson (Zoom); Assistant Public Works Director, Jeff Mahoney; and Library Director, Amy Stormberg (Zoom).
Others present: Teresa Anderson and Dave Rasmussen, MSA; April Ziemer, Amery Free Press; Bones and Margo McCarty; and Members of the Public.
Public Hearing: City of Amery Code Adoption – Mayor Isakson opened the meeting with a public hearing for the City of Amery’s Code Adoption. No testimony was given and the Mayor closed the hearing.
Public Comment: Recognition of Bones McCarty’s Retirement – Mayor Isakson opened the Public Comment with the presentation of a plaque for Bones McCarty in recognition of his retirement after 33 years working for the City. No other public comment was heard.
Officer Reports: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer; Police Chief; Fire Chief; Library Director and Public Works.
Consent Agenda Items:
1. Minutes: City Council (January 6th, 2021); Fire Committee (January 19th, 2021); Public Works (January 25th, 2021); Parks and Recreation (January 25th, 2021); Finance and Personnel (January 26th, 2021); Public Safety (January 26th, 2021); and Plan Commission (January 28th, 2021).
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; to accept all minutes as written.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
New Business
1. Ordinances – 01-2021: Adoption of City Ordinances, and 02-2021: Chapter 405 Vehicles and Traffic – Ordinance 01-2021 in necessary to adopt the new Code of Ordinances from General Code into law. Ordinance 02-2021 amends a previous parking ban located on the south side of Broadway Ave.
Motion by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to approve Ordinance 01-2021: Adoption of City Ordinances.
Ayes-6Nays-0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to approve Ordinance 02-2021: Chapter 405 Vehicles and Traffic.
Ayes-6Nays-0Motion Carried.
2. Resolutions: 01-2021: Resolution Providing for the Publication, Filing, Inspection, and Adoption of a Code of General Ordinances – This resolution is also needed to officially codify the City’s new ordinances.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to accept Resolution 01-2021: Providing for the Publication, Filing, Inspection, and Adoption of a Code of General Ordinances.
Ayes-6Nays-0Motion Carried.
3. Mayor’s Proclamations: Recognition of Woman’s Club and Love Your Library Month – Mayor Isakson read two Proclamations before the Council. The first recognized the Woman’s Club for their 100th anniversary. Nell Anderson, President of the Woman’s Club was present to speak about the Woman’s Club and to thank the City for their recognition. The second was to proclaim February as Love Your Library Month within the City of Amery.
4. Discussion/Action: Keller Avenue Project Bid Award – Teresa Anderson and Dave Rasmussen of MSA were present via Zoom to answer questions and explain the results of the bidding process to the Council. The lowest bidder was A-1 Excavating of Bloomer, WI at 2.9 million. Dave R. gave an explanation of the funding behind this project between CDBG grant funding and Clean and Safe Water Loan programs. Approx. 500,000 will have to come from other sources. TIF 6 will handle all of the loan repayments resulting in no additional debt service to the General Fund.
Motion by Council President, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to award A-1 Excavating the bid at $2,943,940 dollars.
Ayes-6Nays-0Motion Carried.
5. Discussion/Action: From Public Works and Parks: Draft Amendment to the Stower Seven Lakes Trail Master Plan – Mayor Isakson spoke about the County’s new plan for the Stower Trail which will allow snowmobiles and horses. The main issue is that the new plan does not include the City’s Bike and Pedestrian Plan which will alter some portions of the trail within City limits. No action was needed at this time because Polk County Planner Tim Anderson had reached out and agreed to start working with the City on implementing its plan. The Mayor will provide more information next month.
6. Discussion/Action: From Public Works: Removal of Parking Limit Signs on Keller Ave. – The Public Works Committee approved the idea of removing the signs on Keller Avenue, however, Police Chief Marson asked if the City should wait until the businesses located on Keller are consulted on the issue. The Council agreed and no action was taken with the understanding that the businesses need to be contacted first.
7. Discussion/Action: From Finance and Personnel: Axon (Taser Int’l) Contract – Alderperson, Strohbusch; provided the information for this. Axon offers a contract at a price of $4,144 per year for 5 years wherein they will provide the latest equipment, all related replacement parts, and will provide all maintenance for the life of the contract. Currently the City spends around 40 dollars per taser cartridge and at least 100 dollars for replacement batteries. This would eliminate those costs while also upgrading all of the City’s tasers.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve the Axon (Taser Int’l) Contract for the Police Dept.
Ayes-6Nays-0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to go into closed session at 6:05 P.M. under Wis. Stat. 19.85(1) (c) – Public Works Director – Considering employment, promotion, compensation, or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
Ayes – Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Riemenschneider, Flanum, Leonard, Elkin
Nays – None.
Motion by Council President, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to reconvene into Open Session at 6:24 P.M.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to offer the position of Public Works Director to Jeff Mahoney with a salary of $74,000 annually (Mahoney accepted).
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to adjourn at 6:25 P.M
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
Deputy Clerk/Treasurer
February 9th, 2021
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
