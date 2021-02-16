The Amery City Council met on December 2nd, 2020 via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: Mayor, Paul Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
Roll Call: Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Rick Van Blaricom. Alderpersons, Tim Strohbusch, Julie Riemenschneider, Sarah Flanum, Chad Leonard, and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; Management Analyst/Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Police Chief, Tom Marson; Assistant Public Works Director, Jeff Mahoney; Library Director, Amy Stormbergy; and Fire Chief, Dale Koehler.
Others present: Greg and Deone Parnell; and Ashley Long.
Public Comment: Mayor Isakson took the time to inform the public about two items. First, the Mayor announced that the Dog Park Property and Soldier’s Field were listed for sale on the City’s website and that they would have signs up within the next two weeks. Second, he provided an update on the status of the Stower Trail and its maintenance.
Officer Reports: Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer; Police Chief; Fire Chief; Library Director and Director of Public Works. All Officer Reports were included in the packet and were presented by the present department heads.
Consent Agenda Items:
1. Minutes: Regular City Council (November 4th, 2020); “Special” City Council Meeting (November 18th, 2020); City Budget Hearing (November 18th, 2020); Finance & Personnel (November 17th, 2020); Public Safety (November 17th, 2020); Fire Committee (November 12th, 2020); and Plan Commission (November 19th, 2020).
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; to accept all minutes as written.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
New Business
1. Ordinances: 10-2020-Ordinance Creating a Joint Fire Committee with the Towns of Lincoln, Alden, and Black Brook. The City of Amery has decided to create a committee for the management of the Fire Department with the Towns of Lincoln, Alden, and Black Brook. The City Attorney crafted the Ordinance and the Resolution for the creation of this Committee.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard to approve Ordinance 10-2020 as written.
Ayes-6Nays-0Motion Carried.
Resolutions: 11-2020-Resolution Related to the Creation of an Advisory Joint Fire Committee- This Resolution is the companion to Ordinance 10-2020 which establishes a Joint Fire Committee. The Resolution is needed to establish the Ordinance as well.
Motion by Council President, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to approve Resolution 11-2020 as written.
Ayes-6Nays-0Motion Carried.
Discussion/Action: From Plan Commission-The Plan Commission had previously recommended and held a public hearing for the rezoning of 500 Deronda St. from R1-R2.
Motion by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard to approve the rezoning of 500 Deronda St. from R1-R2.
Ayes-6Nays-0Motion Carried.
Discussion/Action: Liquor License for Applegreen Midwest LLC-Applegreen Midwest LLC dba Marathon has requested a liquor license instead of just a malt beverage license.
Motion by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve the Liquor License for Applegreen Midwest LLC dba Marathon.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Discussion/Action: Building Inspector Contract Renewal-This item was brought forward because the Building Inspector’s Contract is due to auto-renew on January 1st. Administrator, Bjorklund; wished to remove the auto-renewal clause to the general agreement of the Council.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard to allow the contract to auto-renew but have City staff alert the Building Inspector that the Council wishes to amend the contact in the near future.
Ayes – 5Nays – 1Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to adjourn at 5:30 P.M
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
Deputy Clerk/Treasurer, Management Analyst
December 3rd, 2020
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
