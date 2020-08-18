The Amery City Council met on August 5th, 2020 at City Hall – Council Chambers. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: Mayor, Paul Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
Roll Call: Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Rick Van Blaricom. Alderpersons, Tim Strohbusch, Julie Riemenschneider, Sarah Flanum, Chad Leonard, and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; Management Analyst/Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen and Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor/Assistant Public Works Director, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Larry Stelter – Videographer; April Ziemer – Editor, Amery Free Press; Jessica de la Cruz; Dave Rasmussen – MSA; Bonnie Buell – WPCA; and the 2019-2020 Amery Queen’s Court.
Public Hearing: Public Hearing was held for Ordinances 04-2020, 05-2020, and 06-2020. The Public Hearing for these ordinances closed without any comment.
Public Comment: Alderperson, Strohbusch; spoke at length during Public Comment and recognized the Amery Royalty during this time. The entire court also was able to speak about their experience during the past year.
Officer Reports: Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer; Management Analyst/Deputy Clerk-Treasurer; Police Chief; Fire Chief; Library Director and Director of Public Works. All Officer Reports were included in the packet.
Committee Reports: Plan Commission (July 23rd), Public Works (July 27th), Parks and Recreation (July 27th), Finance and Personnel (July 28th), and Public Safety (July 28th).
Consent Agenda Items:
1. Minutes: Regular City Council (July 1st, 2020); Board of Review (July 14, 2020); “Special” City Council (July 20, 2020); Public Works (July 27, 2020); Parks and Recreation Committee (July 27, 2020); Plan Commission (July 23, 2020); Finance and Personnel Committee (July 28, 2020) and Public Safety Committee (July 28, 2020).
Motion by Alderperson, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to accept all minutes as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business:
1. Emergency Order #1 – Office of the Governor – Mayor, Isakson; spoke about the Governor’s order mandating face coverings in all indoor spaces.
2. Mayor’s Proclamation: Recognition of City of Amery’s Queen’s Court. Mayor, Isakson read aloud his proclamation declaring Amery Queen’s Court Day in the City.
3. Ordinances: #04-2020 (Establishment of a No Wake Zone on the Apple River); #05-2020 (Signal Receiving Antennas); #06-2020 (Accessory Uses or Structures).
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider to approve Ordinance 04-2020 as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard to approve Ordinance 05-2020 as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
Motion by Alderperson, Riemenschneider, seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch to approve Ordinance 06-2020 as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
4. Discussion/Action: RFP Architect/Engineer (Current Bremer Bank Building converted to future City Center Building). Prior to the Finance and Personnel Committee Meeting interviews were conducted by James Hanke of Market & Johnson on behalf of the City. Ayres Associates of River Falls emerged as the preferred candidate.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch, seconded by Council President, Van Blaricom to approve Ayres Associates as the Architect/Engineer for the Bremer Bank Building Project.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
5. Discussion/Action: MSA Amendment No. 2 (Include Application Assistance Fees for Wisconsin DNR Clean Water Fund). This was brought to the Council to include Application Assistance Fees from MSA for their help in filing for the Clean Water Fund Loan.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch to approve MSA Amendment No. 2 in the amount of $11,800.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
6. Discussion/Action: COVID 19 Coronavirus Policy. Interim Administrator, Bjorklund; created a policy for the City to enact in the event that an outbreak occurs among City staff. There was a motion made and seconded by Alderpersons, Strohbusch and Riemenschneider; to approve the policy, however after further discussion the motion was repealed. Alderperson, Leonard brought forward the issue of checking temperatures before working to ensure that no one has a fever.
Motion by Council President, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch to approve the COVID 19 Coronavirus Policy with the addition of temperature checks.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 1 Motion Carried
7. Discussion/Action: Certified Survey Map for Partner Properties LLC on Staffenson St. Scott Lee is attempting to split his lot on Staffenson St. into two livable lots.
Motion by Alderperson, Riemenschneider, seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch to approve the Certified Survey Map for Partner Properties LLC.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
8. Discussion/Action: Condemnation Proceedings (811 Wisconsin Avenue).
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch, seconded by Alderperson, Elkin to begin Condemnation Proceedings at 811 Wisconsin Avenue.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
9. Discussion/Action: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Deputy Clerk-Treasurer/Zoning Administrator, and Administrative Assistant Job Descriptions. Alderperson, Strohbusch spoke about the meetings that he has been heading regarding job duties and descriptions and how work will be done in the new building. He stated that a more finalized, concrete answer on what is needed and what will be re-named will take place in September.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to adjourn at 6:00 P.M
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
Deputy Clerk/Treasurer, Management Analyst
August 6th, 2020
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
