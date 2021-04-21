AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
April 7th, 2021
The Amery City Council met on April 7th, 2021 at City Hall. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: Mayor, Paul Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
Roll Call: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Rick Van Blaricom. Alderpersons, Tim Strohbusch, Julie Riemenschneider, Sarah Flanum, Chad Leonard, and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Police Chief, Tom Marson; and Library Director, Amy Stormberg (Zoom).
Others present: Dave Rasmussen, Eric Barclay, and Drew Lindh – MSA; Larry Stelter, Justin Fischer – Baird Capital, and Members of the Public.
Public Comment: Mayor Isakson gave an update on the progress of the Keller Ave Project. He stated that the City would welcome donations for the restoration of the Clock Tower from downtown and that the City is working with a restoration expert from St. Paul.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes: City Council (March 3rd, 2021); Committee of the Whole (March 16th, 2021).
Motion by Council President, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; to accept all minutes as written.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
New Business
Ordinance 05-2021: Tax Incremental District Water Charges, and 06-2021: Tax Incremental District Sewer Charges. – Dave Rasmussen of MSA was present to discuss the necessity of these Ordinances. They are required by the DNR for the completion of the Safe Drinking Water and Clean Water Fund Loan Applications.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to approve Ordinance 05-2021 as written.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to approve Ordinance 06-2021 as written.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Reorganization of the Common Council and Other Governing Bodies– Mayor Isakson presented his nominees for the vacancies that the City has. The first order of business was to vote on a new Council President for the next year. The Council then had to approve each nomination individually.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Van Blaricom; to nominate Alderperson Chad Leonard as the Council President for the next year.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0 (Leonard Abstained)Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to approve Mike Karuschak for another term on the Plan Commission.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to approve Alderperson, Riemenscheider for the Plan Commission for another year.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0 (Riemenschneider Abstained)Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve Council President, Leonard for the Board
Ayes – 5Nays – 0 (Leonard Abstained)Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to approve Alderperson, Riemenscheider for the Board of Review.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0 (Riemenschneider Abstained)Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve Jennifer Tyman for the Library Board.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to approve Alderperson, Flanum as the City Representative to the Library Board for the duration of her term.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0 (Flanum Abstained)Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; seconded by Council President, Leonard to approve Ed Flanum to the Board of Appeals.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0 (Flanum Abstained)Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve Bill Offner to the Airport Commission.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve Roger Waterman to serve another term on the Airport Commission.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve Pete Waggoner to the Airport Commission.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve Tom Hartman as the Community Club representative for the Tourism Committee.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to approve Dave Forrest to the Tourism Committee.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve Alderperson, Riemenschneider for the Tourism Committee.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0 (Riemenschneider Abstained)Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve Paul Shafer as the AEDC rep. for the Tourism Committee.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to approve Patty Bjorklund as the City rep. for the Tourism Committee.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to appoint Nick Waterman as the Safety Coordinator for the City of Amery.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Change Order for Maple St. Portion of the Keller Avenue Project– Eric Barclay of MSA was present to discuss this needed change order for storm sewer on Maple Street. The current storm sewer size is not standard anymore and must be upgraded to a larger pipe size to handle the water levels. This should result in better flow and less likelihood of flooding. This change comes at an estimated cost of $39,355.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve the change order for Maple St. at a cost $39,355.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Drew Lindh had an update to give that is connected to the change order. He showed the Council pictures of the current road bed which includes trees and other organic material which will need to be replaced at an additional cost. On top of this it is likely that the City will need to replace all of the smaller light poles in the downtown area at another additional cost. No action on these items was taken at the time.
Baird Capital G.O. Bond Presentation for City Center – Justin Fischer was present to discuss different financing options for the City Center project and how they would affect the tax rates in town. He stated that even though a 10-year repayment plan would save approx. 750,000 dollars in interest it would result in a large tax increase. A 20-year repayment plan would result in the tax mill rate for debt going up to the level they were at in 2019.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to approve the 20-year repayment plan recommended by Baird Capital.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Amendment to the Contract for the Safe Drinking Water Loan and the Clean Water Fund Loan Administration – Dave Rasmussen was present to discuss this amendment for MSA to administer the application for these loans. It will come at a cost of 20,000 but this will be covered as a cost under the loan.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Council President, Leonard to approve the amendment to the Contract for the Safe Drinking and Clean Water Fund Loans.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Developer’s Agreements/TIF Financing – Dave Rasmussen also spoke about this at the meeting. He outlined different options for the City to help with development costs related to housing and how these can be offset.
Ordinances 04-2021: Ethics Board and 07-2021: Chapter 47 Revisions – These ordinances would allow the City to adopt an Ethics Board to deal with ethical issues with employees/alderpersons and the revisions would make the ethics code comply with the Ethics Board ordinance. The Council spoke about the need to research this further and to familiarize themselves with the ethics code.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to refer this issue back to the Committee of the Whole.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to go into Closed Session at 6:44 P.M. under Wis. Stat 19.85(1)cf – Employee Evaluations and Administrative Assistant. Considering employment, promotion, compensation, or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. (f) Considering financial, medical, social or personal histories or disciplinary data of specific persons, preliminary consideration of specific personnel problems or the investigation of charges against specific persons except where par. (b) applies which, if discussed in public, would be likely to have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of any person referred to in such histories or data, or involved in such problems or investigations.
Ayes – Strohbusch, Riemenschneider, Van Blaricom, Isakson, Flanum, Leonard, Elkin
Nays – NoneMotion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to reconvene into open session at 7:02 P.M.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to hire Taylor Larson as the administrative assistant at a wage of $18.00 per hour.
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to adjourn at 7:04 P.M
Ayes – 6Nays – 0Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
Deputy Clerk-Treasurer
April 8th, 2021
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
(April 20)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.