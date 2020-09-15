PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING/PLAN COMMISSION
CITY OF AMERY
Notice is hereby given the City of Amery Plan Commission will be reviewing a zoning change to amend the following parcel from CD-1 (Conservancy) to R2 (Two-Family Residential District). The request is made by Tim & Eric Christensen who wish to purchase the proposed piece of property for the construction of a duplex.
Parcel #: 201-00896-0000. Total desired space is 180’ in length along Melrose Street by 150’ in depth of a portion of this parcel.
Legal Description: (AMERY GOLF CLUB) SE SE EXC N 400 FT OF E 290 FT EXC OLSON’S SUNRISE ADDN EXC LOT 3 CSM2481 V11 P189 (569353)
This notice shall serve as formal notice of a Public Hearing that will take place on September 24, 2020 @ 9:00 AM and is given this 9th day of September, 2020 in the City of Amery, Polk County, Wisconsin signed by:
Patty Bjorklund, Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer
(Sept. 15)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.