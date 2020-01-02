By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery placed second in its 13-team division at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic Dec. 27-28 in River Falls, crowning two individual champions along the way.
Jordan Penard (16-0) won the 132-pound weight class, opening with a pair of pins, including a 1:33 fall over Prescott's Sam Murphy (12-5). In the quarterfinal round, he topped Drew Willeman (17-5) of Osceola by a 9-1 major decision. Then he handed Bloomer/Colfax's Sawyer Best (21-1) his first loss of the season by a 4-3 decision in the semifinals. Penard claimed the tournament championship with an 11-7 decision over Baldwin-Woodville's Jordan Bonte (18-4) in the finals.
Kale Hopke (16-0) was the champion of the 195-pound bracket, opening with a 42-second fall and then edging McKinley Erickson (16-4) of St. Croix Falls, 8-4, in the quarterfinals. It took a 3-1 tiebreaker to top Osceola's Nick Carlson (16-5) in the semifinal round, but he won the championship match by a 6-3 decision against Cadott's Gavin Tegles (14-4).
Robert Bease (8-1) claimed second place at 220 pounds, earning a 36-second fall over Oshkosh West's Calum Balke (8-8) and a a 3:56 fall over St. Croix Falls' Kyle Zehm (10-6) to advance to the semifinals. He edged Prescott's Joe Schulte (14-2) by a 3-0 decision in the semifinal, but fell, 9-3, to Gunner Hoffmann (15-1) of Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal in the finals.
Walker Ingham (16-1) was runner up in the 145-pound weight class. He opened with a 1:43 fall over Somerset's Zach Maitrejean (9-9) and followed with 19-4 technical fall over Dawson Webster (14-6) of Cadott. In the semifinal match, Ingham pinned Jason Hilgart (17-4) of Lakeland/Mercer in 4:34.
Grant Cook (11-5) claimed third place at 152 pounds, opening with an 11-3 major decision over Brandon Meister (12-3) of Spooner Webster and following with a 6-4 sudden victory over Boyceville's Tyler Domanen (13-4). After being pinned by Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer (18-2) in the semifinals, he pinned Edward Chafer (13-7) of Cumberland in the third-place match.
Mason Tylee (9-2) placed third in the 138-pound weight class, opening with a pair of pins that included a 1:24 fall over Oshkosh West's Drew Best (10-7). His quarterfinal match ended with a 9-7 sudden victory over Zach Foley (14-5) of Cochrane-Fountain City. After losing his semifinal match by injury default, he came back to pick up a 15-6 major decision over Landyn Johnson (13-5) of Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren in the third-place match.
Hunter Beese (12-5) placed 10th at 120 pounds. He opened with a 15-6 major decision over Bryce Baldwin (11-5) and defeated Baldwin once again by a 5-0 decision in the consolation bracket.
Team Scores
St. Croix Falls 323, Amery 249.5, Northwestern 197, St. Croix Central 138.5, Cumberland 127.5, Cameron 127.5, Prescott 114.5, Spring Valley/Elmwood 102, Somerset 79, Barron 64, Unity 44.5, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 41, Arcadia 18.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.