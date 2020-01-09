It seems the 20s are upon us. The dawn of a new decade has me realizing what a large chunk of time a decade is and how it can be filled with so many changes. As I get older, it also certainly shows me how truly fast 10 years can speed by.
It is interesting to look at time in decade chunks and realize how each decade is truly unique.
I was born a child of the 1970s. My mother always called me her bi-centennial baby. What started setting the 70s apart from other times was the fact American economy had enjoyed one of its longest extended periods of growth, which came screeching to a halt in the 70s. An Arab oil embargo halted shipments of oil to the U.S. forcing gas prices to rise; forcing rationing. The automobile industry was hit hard by the oil crises and by competition from carmakers in Japan.
Politics in the 70s were very different from the 60s. Many feel Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson led popular crusades to use the government for public good and that Richard M. Nixon became a symbol of the public’s mistrust of politicians. Gerald Ford is the only person to have served as both vice president and president without being elected to either office by the Electoral College. He narrowly lost to Jimmy Carter, who some people believe had an ineffective four-year stint.
By the 1970s, virtually every American had access to a color TV, and programming expanded to include both UHF and VHF broadcasts. By mid-decade, Americans in some cities could access cable TV, which offered even more channels.
What made the decade so epic was that rock and roll continued to evolve, and new variations sprouted from it, such as punk rock, new wave and heavy metal. Funk emerged and disco created a popular music and dance craze.
The 70s, in many ways, was a decade of fads and crazes. Fashion saw bell-bottoms, hot pants and mood rings, pet rocks sold like crazy and video games began to captivate players. Americans picked up new activities with abandon and dropped them soon after.
The 1980s was my favorite decade (I have a child named Reagan). The years were a time of great pop culture including some of the best movies, music, television shows, and toys of all time. It is a decade I associate most with nostalgia. The style and memories of the decade continue to live on.
Star Wars would get the ball rolling when it was released in 1977 but the momentum really took shape in the 80s with the Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. There were also the classics like E.T (which was actually the highest money maker of the ‘80s), The Goonies, Indiana Jones, LaBamba, Footloose and Dirty Dancing.
80’s mixtapes were sure to have Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna, Wham and Cyndi Lauper. This was also the era of the dual cassette tape deck, which meant you could copy tapes. If someone you knew had a tape you wanted you could copy it over on to a blank one and it was magically yours; pop it into your Walkman and go!
Fluorescent colors, leg warmers and spandex rounded out fashion.
You could play with your He-Man figure or clutch your Cabbage Patch doll while watching the Cosby Show, Growing Pains, Who’s The Boss, Family Ties, Dallas, Dynasty and the Dukes of Hazzard.
By the 1990s, I feel like fashion, music, movies and television were all starting to decline. The true light of the 90s for me was the Internet that many of us have become so dependent.
A few years into the 2000s, I began my journey into motherhood so I lost all sense of fashion. Television, movies and music all started revolving around my children. The 2010s only amplified that feeling as during the past decade I went from having two children to four.
I try to tell myself that the years of 2000 through 2019 are for my older two children, what the 70s and 80s were for me. I do not think these decades are even slightly as awesome, but maybe that is what they will be thinking when comparing these years to the 2030s and 2040s for their children someday.
