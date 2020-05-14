By Mothers Day this past weekend, I just wasn’t feeling up to par. I couldn’t quite put my finger on the issue. I couldn’t tell if I was coming down with something or if it was a case of “just crabby.” Eventually I diagnosed myself with pure exhaustion.
Just how did I come to this conclusion? Well after Googling all of my symptoms, I practically earned an eight year medical degree in 15 minutes and decided exhaustion it is. I am drained. I am depleted. I am full of weariness.
Being tired out is nothing new for me. I am a middle-aged (not in the best shape) wife/mother, who is constantly running children back and forth to activities. I work tirelessly to make sure projects/homework are done well, hubby can find the household “missing items” that are usually in front of his face and that all of my deadlines are met at work. I thrive on all of those things. To me, the tired that comes along with all of that, is a GOOD tired.
Since my Internet searching has turned me into such a medical professional, I would say that like there is good and bad cholesterol; there can be good and bad exhaustion. Unfortunately, I have diagnosed myself with the bad kind.
Like many people who are trying to sort out their feelings during the Coronavirus pandemic, I feel my emotions have heavily weighed me down, almost like an anchor tied to my ankle when I am trying to keep my head above water.
I feel weighed down with sadness, worry, anger, regret and fear.
I am sad for many people. Students who had their worlds turned upside down and who might be having trouble processing their feelings, people who have missed special occasions or even worse, people who have lost loved ones during this time. I am sad about the pure disregard people have had concerning the feelings of others.
I worry for those who have lost their jobs, whether it is temporary or permanent. I worry that myself or a loved one will get sick. I worry that relationships between people have been damaged over differing views about the state of things.
I am angry that I took for granted everything that I used to go do without a second thought. I am angry that my kids are angry with me for not letting them run a muck right now. I am angry that some have treated others rudely in time when we are all trying to find our way.
I have regrets. I regret that I do not pick up the phone enough to check in on my loved ones that I cannot see right now. I regret I didn’t get some of my home improvement projects done sooner-they look great, why did it take a pandemic? You know what I do NOT regret? I do not regret choosing one side or another in terms of how to feel about life during COVID-19. It is perfectly fine to feel somewhere in the middle have mixed emotions about things.
I guess all that leaves weighing me down is the fear. I am simply fearful that life will never get back to the way it used to be and I am fearful that maybe it will.
In no way shape or form are we all in the same boat, maybe just the same rough waters. Some are upset they are not working; while others are upset they are still working. Some think home schooling is fun while others are overwhelmed by it. Some think money should be donated to one place, while another feels it should go elsewhere. Something that may seem essential to one is silly to another. Do I dare enter into the mask or no mask debate? Let me say this; it is a wonderful world to not all be programmed the same. It makes us unique to feel passionately about a variety of topics. Emotions run high at times and it is perfectly ok to share your thoughts with others. It is also very acceptable to acknowledge that someone else’s viewpoint was created from their personal experience. I am not saying you shouldn’t stand up and fight for what you believe in, just make sure to remember the personal battles of the other side before you attack.
I did eventually get through my Mothers Day funk with a dose of laughter. I opened up my phone and read old text messages from my late mother. I have this weird soft spot for old rockers/pop stars that have fallen hard on their luck. Some of you may understand the giggles this conversation gave me:
I text my mom once and told her I was struggling with the death of David Cassidy. She replied, “Oh my dear, it will be alright, Danny Bonaducci is still going strong.” I responded back, “Are you trying to make me feel better or worse?!”
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
