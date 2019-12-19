Here we are, a week before Christmas, and of course I am not ready. You would think the girl who dashed through 13 hours of Black Friday, her fair share of small business Saturday and a handful of Cyber Monday hours would be prepared, but I am not.
I started wondering if my parents planned better than I, or were they also out on the night before Christmas Eve looking for the last figure skating Barbie on the store shelf. I thought about the “big years.” The years where I just shrieked in excitement after tearing open giftwrap to find exactly what I wanted, but thought I was not going to get for whatever reason. If they were scavenging around until the last second, I hope my joyful shrieks made it worth all of the effort.
Some of my big years included a train set, my first Cabbage Patch doll, the Michael Jackson Thriller album, a Nintendo and my dusty rose-colored suede bomber jacket.
When my kids are older, I wonder what will be the big things they remember. I remember the year we got our first VCR (with a cord attached remote) and the family’s first microwave.
When my children think back, I am sure they will be able to think of a prized possession or two, but I hope some cherished family memories run like a movie reel through their minds as well.
My family has provided me with an abundance of Christmas memories that I hold near and dear to my heart. Some of my favorites include the years when my Dad would buy my mom a nightgown all bundled up in a Victoria’s Secret package. We would all ohhh and ahhh before she could even take the lid off of the box. Her cheeks would turn the same rosy color as Santa’s.
There was the year my sister Kelly was born and I was having trouble adjusting to no longer being an only child. I threw a fit when our mother bought her a “Baby’s 1st Christmas” ornament as I had never received one. That year I unwrapped the most beautiful “Baby’s 10th Christmas” ornament. It was one of my most cherished possessions until it broke last year.
There was the time my parents bought one of my siblings a Mickey Mouse bowling bag. My kid sister thought it was just an average bag and wanted it, so my parents had to remove the inner “bowling ball holder” out of it. They wrapped up the holder and gave it to me as a gift. I had no clue what it was. I thought maybe it was some odd thing that was code for a super cool gift. Maybe I was really being surprised with a new stereo system? Maybe it was some inside piece to a new car? Nope. Turns out I was just your average 17-year-old with a shiny new bowling ball holder. By the way, I still despise bowling to this day.
There was the year when a family member who shall remain nameless went through a breakup before the holiday. They played Elvis’s Blue Christmas on the record player basically on repeat. Although they were truly sad at the time, we sure get some good laughs about it all these years later.
Of course I could never forget Christmas 2007. I was due to give birth to my second daughter March 29th, 2008. On December 19, 2007, I was rushed by ambulance to United Hospital due to pregnancy complications. This really put a damper on the shopping I wasn’t finished with that year. Our family spent Christmas crammed into a tiny hospital room. My holiday meal consisted of what they called turkey with a side of fruit cocktail. My family members ate Chuckwagon sandwiches from the only area gas station that was open. The details of our dining are not what mattered. Most importantly we were together. Our beautiful 1 lb. 7oz. Reagan Erin was born December 29th. That Christmas miracle is now a healthy, strong, smart and beautiful sixth grader at Amery Middle School.
While I wish that each of you receive the things you want this Christmas, be sure not to let your tinsle get in a tangle over material things. I hope that you also take time to soak up the moments that really give the season meaning.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
